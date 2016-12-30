|
MYANMAR
Myanmar covers up evidence of abuse against Rohingya Muslims
Activists and international NGOs criticise the findings of a government commission, which rejected allegations of abuse. For the latter, the presence of mosques is proof there is no persecution. Myanmar’s Muslim minority mourns its own Aylan.
18/08/2016 15:57:00 MYANMAR
Card Bo sees Panglong Conference as "a peace pilgrimage” for all of Myanmar
In a letter to the men and women of his country, the archbishop of Yangon stresses the importance of government-led peace talks with ethnic minorities. The conference scheduled for 31st August will be the most important since 1947. The military has an “historic role in bringing together the armed groups."
31/08/2016 09:45:00 MYANMAR
XXI Century Panglong Conference for peace underway
The most important talks since 1947. 17 ethnic groups who agreed to government's conditions attending. Today the inaugural speech of Ban Ki Monn, UN Secretary. Rohingya issue will also be addressed by a commission headed by Kofi Annan. The Catholic Church: "Let's ensure collaboration to all those who seek justice and peace".
05/11/2007 MYANMAR
Despite more arrests monks take to the streets
Since UN envoy Gambari arrived last Saturday about a hundred monks have taken to the streets in Mogok to protest the regime as bystanders applaud in sign of support. Whilst the United Nations keep meetings with junta officials at a minimum, the generals continue to arrest and intimidate opponents. Posters pasted at the entrance of monasteries call for the murder of every Buddha.
04/12/2007 MYANMAR
Junta shuts down monasteries in Mandalay
Sources tell AsiaNews that the closure is designed to isolate Buddhist monastic communities that sided with the September protesters. Military junta also does not plan to involve the opposition in drafting the new constitution. Media campaign tries to discredit Aung San Suu Kye’s party charging it of trying to cause chaos in the country.
20/11/2007 ASEAN – MYANMAR
ASEAN says no to Gambari to please Myanmar
Myanmar’s delegation wins at ASEAN summit voicing its opposition to any interference into its internal affairs. Ruling junta continues pretending it is open to dialogue as its labour minister meets Aung San Suu Kyi. Buddhist monks say they will continue their alms boycott.
