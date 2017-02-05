|
Geographic areas
|
05/02/2017, 11.28
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
New Hamas Charter closer to Fatah and less aggressive to Jews
Presented to Doha by Khaled Meeshal, the Charter represents a moderate and modern position in the Islamist movement. They recognize the borders of 1967, though not the legitimacy of the Israeli state. For the first time, Zionism and Judaism are separated.
|
