06 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/06/2017, 16.17

    JAPAN

    Ninja techniques and secrets from feudal Japan revealed



    Old documents show how to spy, sabotage, and assassinate. About 150 items were found in the home of a ninja heir, including copies of ten pledges written between 1700 and 1829. Ninja gradually faded away during the Edo period, from 1603 to 1868.

    Tokyo (AsiaNews) – Textbooks detailing covert techniques used by ninja – Japan’s feudal mercenaries – and written pledges on their secret missions were passed down for generations at the home of a ninja descendant in western Japan, this according to a study of ancient documents.

    Experts in Japanese history say that the documents discovered in 2000 in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, are valuable because they show that ninjutsu techniques employed by ninja in missions like espionage, sabotage and assassination were handed down to the next generations in the western Japan city.

    Koka and Iga in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, are widely known as the home of the two most famous ninja clans. Ninja gradually faded away in Japan’s Edo period, from 1603 to 1868.

    Among the 150 or so items found in the house of 79-year-old Toshinobu Watanabe, 17 were textbooks on such subjects as how to make poison or conduct night attacks. Of the 17, four were written in the 1670s and 1680s, according to research the Koka city government started last year.

    One of the textbooks on poison instructed ninja to put into wells powder made by burning lizards or tiger beetles that were believed to be poisonous.

    Another one on sleeping drugs said enemies would fall asleep when smoke is emitted by burning powder made from insect shells or tobacco.

    The 150 sets of documents also included copies of ten pledges written between 1700 and 1829 and submitted to a local feudal domain.

    The papers showed the Koka ninja vowed to join the fighting in the event of an emergency in the domain and not to reveal their status as ninja even to their family members and friends as their contracts were classified.

    Ancestors of the Watanabes were farmers and worked as undercover ninja on a part-time basis.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    japan
    history
    ninja
    ninjutsu techniques
    mercenary
    textbooks











    See also



    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.