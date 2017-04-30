|
|
05/06/2017, 16.17
JAPAN
Ninja techniques and secrets from feudal Japan revealed
Old documents show how to spy, sabotage, and assassinate. About 150 items were found in the home of a ninja heir, including copies of ten pledges written between 1700 and 1829. Ninja gradually faded away during the Edo period, from 1603 to 1868.
