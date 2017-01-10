17 January 2017
    » 01/17/2017, 09.07

    CHINA

    Party Member fired for criticizing Mao cult



    Zuo Chunhe, deputy director of the Culture and  News Bureau in Shijiazhuang, called Mao "a devil." He was found guilty of "wrong remarks" and violation of Party discipline. No one is allowed to study the critical aspects of history of Mao and the Party.


     

    Shijiazhuang (AsiaNews) - The official censors in Hebei province have dismissed a senior Party member, guilty of criticizing the Great Helmsman Mao Zedong and despising the cult of his personality.

    Zuo Chunhe (see photo), deputy director of the Culture and  News Bureau of Shijiazhuang, dared to post a comment on Weibo (Chinese Twitter), on Mao Zedong calling him "a devil", branding the annual commemorations for the birthday of the Chinese leader, held around December 26, as "the world's largest cult activity".

    Yesterday the same office issued a statement in which it says it has fired Zuo Chunhe for “posting wrong remarks” and for a “serious violation of political discipline”.

    Under Deng Xiaoping the Chinese Communist Party line determined that the Great Helmsman – who “raised” China  to the world stage - has made "30%" errors. But no one is allowed to study Mao’s ascent to power, his management at the time of the Long March (in which he gradually eliminated his opponents), during the Great Leap Forward (which resulted in the starvation of at least 35 million Chinese), or during the cultural Revolution (which brought the country to civil war).

    On the other hand, there are many members of the "left" of the party who exalt him criticizing the sliding of China to the savage capitalism that we see today.

    Earlier this month, Deng Xiaochao, a Chinese professor, was fired for criticizing Mao's birthday celebrations.
