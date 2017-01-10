|
|
» 01/17/2017, 09.07
CHINA
Party Member fired for criticizing Mao cult
Zuo Chunhe, deputy director of the Culture and News Bureau in Shijiazhuang, called Mao "a devil." He was found guilty of "wrong remarks" and violation of Party discipline. No one is allowed to study the critical aspects of history of Mao and the Party.
See also
19/03/2007 CHINA
Law protecting private property final nail in Maoism’s coffin, says Bao Tong
Bao, a personal friend and former secretary to the late Communist Party Secretary Zhao Ziyang, criticises Wen Jiabao’s argument that democracy cannot exist before the economy guarantees wealth to everyone.
16/05/2016 14:15:00 CHINA
Silence shrouds 50th anniversary of Cultural Revolution in China and in the West
The bloody campaign launched by Mao Zedong killed nearly 2 million people and sent a further 4 million to concentration camps. Every Chinese has been marked by fear. But today, no memorial service has been planned and no newspaper article has appeared. The Party’s internal struggles and Xi Jinping’s fear of ending up like the USSR. Even today, as then, there are those in Europe who keep quiet and laud the myth of China. Many are predicting a return to the "great chaos".
24/09/2012 CHINA
Life in China's countryside worse than under Mao
Research by a Chinese historian sheds light on the situation in China's rural areas, still under heavy-handed Communist rule. The Great Leap Forward might be past history, but peasants still live with its legacy at the bottom of the social heap. Data confirm that rural populations have lower wages and lack adequate health care or education as their land is seized and given over to capitalists.
16/05/2006 CHINA
The Cultural Revolution (Timeline)
Main dates of the Great Chaos that began on May 6, 1966, when the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution was launched, and ended on October 6, 1976, when the Gang of Four was arrested.
16/05/2006 CHINA
Cultural Revolution shrouded in total silence
The government has decreed a total blackout about the most painful and disastrous era of the history of China's Communist Party. The fear to face history and the risks of repeating it.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
|
Books
