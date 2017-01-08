14 January 2017
    » 01/14/2017, 14.40

    VATICAN – PALESTINE – ISRAEL

    Pope Francis meets with Mahmoud Abbas as the Palestinian Embassy to the Holy See is inaugurated



    The 20-minute meeting was held in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. For Abbas, the pontiff "loves the Palestinian people and loves peace." He hopes that other countries will follow the Holy See and recognise Palestine as "an independent state." Concerns remain over the Holy Places. The Middle East Peace Conference starts tomorrow in Paris. Abbas criticises Trump for his statements on Jerusalem.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis met this morning with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in a private audience at the Vatican. The meeting, which began at 10.12, lasted 20 minutes in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, some sources report.

    During the tête-à-tête, the Palestinian president said that the "Pope loves the Palestinian people and loves peace." Mahmoud Abbas told the press afterwards that "The Holy See has recognised Palestine as an independent state, and I hope other countries will follow the Vatican’s example and recognise the Palestinian state."

    In a cordial atmosphere, Pope Francis embraced President Abbas and told him “It is a pleasure to receive you.” The president responded, saying “I am happy to be here.”

    The Palestinian leader was accompanied by a delegation of about 15 people, one of whom gave the pope a football jersey with the colours of the Palestine national team and said that he was married to an Argentinean woman.

    Before taking his leave, Abu Mazen gave the Pontiff a stone from Golgotha, an icon of the face of Jesus, an icon depicting the Holy Family, a documentary on the restoration of the Basilica of the Nativity, and a book on relations between the Holy See and Palestine.

    Pope Francis gave the president the medal for the Jubilee of Mercy as well as a copy of Amoris Laetitia and Laudato Si’, in Arabic.

    After the meeting, which follows the June 2015 Global Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, Abbas made his way to Via di Porta Angelica, a few steps from the colonnade of St Peter, where he inaugurated the Embassy of Palestine to the Holy See.

    MORE TO COME
