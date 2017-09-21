|
09/27/2017, 17.32
INDIA
Prime Minister Modi wants to bring electricity to every Indian by 2018
Dubbed ‘Saubhagya’, the scheme will cost US$ 2.5 billion and cover 40 million households, replacing kerosene lamps. At present, some 300 million Indians are without electricity. The plan is a bet ahead of the 2019 elections.
