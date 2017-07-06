|
|
» 07/10/2017, 13.30
NORTH KOREA – UNITED STATES
Pyongyang reacts to US bombers in Korean skies
"The US, with its dangerous military provocation, is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point,” wrote North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper in an editorial. “The US saying it will regularly deploy strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula is the same as a crazy act of playing fire on top of an ammunitions locker. A small misjudgement or error can immediately lead to the beginning of a nuclear war, which will inevitably lead to another world war,” the paper added. Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-In tries to keep the door open to dialogue.
See also
16/04/2012 KOREA
Kim Jong-un speaks (for the first time), greets South Koreans
The young dictator speaks at the centennial celebration of his grandfather's birth. He follows up his "greetings to our compatriots in South Korea and across the world who dedicate themselves to reunification and the prosperity of the nations" with the usual militaristic propaganda, adding however that North Koreans will "never again tighten their belts".
29/02/2008 NORTH KOREA
Clapton invitation means Kim Jong-il has chosen his heir
Kim Jong-chul is the chosen one. First son from the Dear Leader’s fourth marriage, he is said to love the music of the American guitar player. Since last year he is deputy chairman of a leadership division of the Korean Workers' Party, the same post his father had before taking over.
15/04/2011 NORTH KOREA
Kim Jong-un staking succession on the ‘Day of the Sun’
Kim Jong-il’s third son is the heir designate to the throne of Pyongyang, but has not yet received the official investiture, which he desperately needs. After sponsoring real estate developments, he is betting his future on following in the footsteps of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, whose birthday today it is, in order to convince the people that he is different from his father and that he can save them from destruction.
14/02/2017 19:02:00 KOREA
Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam murdered
Two North Korean female agents apparently poisoned the victim at Kuala Lumpur airport. He was living in exile since 2001. Heir apparent to Kim Jong-il, he hoped to see the fall of Kim Jong-un’s regime with him as successor. The case appears to be another dynastic murder.
13/10/2010 NORTH KOREA – CHINA
Beijing to protect Kim Jong-il’s first-born
Kim Jong-nam, the deal leader’s first son, fell from grade in 2001 and now lives in Macau. In recent days, he criticised the regime’s dynastic succession, causing the ire of his brother Kim Jong-un, official heir to North Korea’s dictator.
|
