Pyongyang (AsiaNews/Agencies) – On Sunday, the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper published an editorial titled “Don't play with fire on a powder keg” after two US bombers flew through the Korean Peninsula in a show of force in response to North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 4 July.

The article expressed the irritation of Kim Jong-Un's regime over the joint exercises in which two long-range US B-1B Lancer bombers flew close to the heavily-fortified intra-Korean border and dropped 2,000-pound bombs," The Nord Korea Times reported.

Kim Jong-Un promptly reacted accusing US President Donald Trump of pushing North Korea and the Korean peninsula as a whole to the brink of a nuclear war.

Japan also took part in the last phase of the joint drill. The US bombers flew with Japanese F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The mission lasted ten hours.

“The US, with its dangerous military provocation, is pushing the risk of a nuclear war on the peninsula to a tipping point,” the Rodong Sinmun editorial said.

It added, “The US saying it will regularly deploy strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula is the same as a crazy act of playing fire on top of an ammunitions locker. A small misjudgement or error can immediately lead to the beginning of a nuclear war, which will inevitably lead to another world war.”

The editorial further justified North Korea's weapons' tests as "legitimate and justified measures" amid increasing "threats of nuclear war" against Pyongyang by Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump met the leaders of South Korea and Japan during the G20 summit in Germany and the three leaders issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s launch.

For his part, South Korean President Moon Jae-in remains in favour of dialogue and aid for the people of North Korea. He has also clashed with his military chiefs over the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

The United States has tried to involve as many countries as possible in its diplomatic action against North Korea.

During the meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two discussed the issue.

However, the US has had great difficulty in getting China and Russia to agree on totally isolating Kim's regime.