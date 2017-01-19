|
|
» 01/25/2017, 16.04
MIDDLE EAST – SPAIN
Real Madrid drops the cross from its crest to sell in Arab countries
The decision was made out of "cultural sensitivity". The Spanish club has major business interests in the Gulf. Sports have attracted Arab capital. However, “Should the team remove the crown from its crest when it plays in Republican countries?” fans ask.
|
