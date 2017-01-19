25 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/25/2017, 16.04

    MIDDLE EAST – SPAIN

    Real Madrid drops the cross from its crest to sell in Arab countries



    The decision was made out of "cultural sensitivity". The Spanish club has major business interests in the Gulf. Sports have attracted Arab capital. However, “Should the team remove the crown from its crest when it plays in Republican countries?” fans ask.

    Madrid (AsiaNews) – Real Madrid, ​​one of Spain’s foremost football clubs and sport franchises, is set to change the design of its crest by removing the cross on top its crown. This comes after it signed a deal to market club-related sportswear in some Mideast countries.

    The five-year agreement, which will bring some € 50 million (US$ 53 million) into the Spanish team’s coffers, was signed with Marka, a retailing company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which acquired an exclusive license for the production, distribution and sale of Real Madrid brand products in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

    In today’s sports world, business is important and the price can be the tiny cross on the crown of a glorious emblem. "We have to be sensitive towards other parts of the Gulf that are quite sensitive to products that hold the cross," Marka Vice Chairman Khaled al-Mheiri told Reuters.

    Sales are set to start in March. meanwhile, e-mail requests for explanations from media and fans have failed to elicit a statement from the Real Madrid football club.

    For the Spanish team, this is not the first time it has dropped the cross. It did the same in 2012 for the construction of the Real Madrid Resort Island in the UAE.

    Again in 2014, the Spanish club removed the Christian symbol from its crest when used by its business partner, the National Bank of Abu Dhabi. This triggered a reaction among other club partners and fans who loudly protested against the unilateral decision of club president Florentino Perez. Public opinion also reacted to the news.

    The Enraizados (The Rooted Ones), a Catholic Association, launched a campaign to collect signatures to stop the removal of the cross from the crest because of the agreement with the Arabs. In a statement, the association said, "At a time when Christians are persecuted in many countries in Asia and Africa, Florentino Perez has decided to do away with the cross to avoid losing a contract worth millions. With this decision, the Real Madrid turns its back to the 800,000 Christians living in the UAE, 12.6 per cent of the population."

    The Enraizados went further. “Should the team remove the crown from its crest when it plays in Republican countries?” they asked. Indeed, "Muslim footballers who signed up with the Real Madrid are used to playing with a cross on the crest on their jerseys, and none of them has objected.”

    “Finally, let us not forget that like Real Madrid, a cross is present in the flags in many European countries whose governments do not remove it when their diplomatic delegations are in Muslim countries."

    Currently, Arab money represents an important opportunity for European sports. Dubai-based Emirates Airlines is Real Madrid’s main jersey sponsor, whilst the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), the investment fund of the Government of Abu Dhabi, also sponsors the club.

    The Real Madrid case is not unique. FC Barcelona removed the cross of Saint Jordi from its crest to sell more shirts in Muslim countries, and the Paris Saint-Germain, the French team owned by Qatar’s royal family, also changed its crest, which no longer shows the symbol of the saint’s cradle, deemed offensive in the Arab world for its associations with a dynasty that took part in the crusades and symbolises the city of Saint-Germain.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    spain
    real madrid
    football
    united arab emirates
    qatar
    crest
    cross
    crown
    sportswear











    See also

    02/11/2012 ARAB LEAGUE - EUROPEAN UNION
    Arab League Vs Europe: we have our human rights charter, we shall have our court
    A report by the European parliament on human rights in the United Arab Emirates stirs a hornet's nest, especially when it comes to dissidents, death penalty and the rights of women and foreign workers.

    29/05/2008 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – IRAN
    UAE and Iran at loggerheads over three tiny Gulf islands
    Occupied by Iran the islands are located in the Strait of Homruz and have great strategic value. Iran rejects Russian mediation and international arbitration as requested by the UAE.

    27/09/2011 ISLAM
    M.E revolts and Arab Christians: a justified prudence
    The Iraqi ambassador to the Holy See justifies the prudence of the Christians in the face of Arab revolts that are afflicting the Middle East and cautions against giving too much importance to “unfounded accusations, they are our compatriots, they have everything in common with us, our homeland, purpose and destiny. "

    24/02/2004 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Revolution in television: First edition of "Big Brother" aired on Arab TV


    11/07/2006 ARAB EMIRATES
    Emirates anti-slavery law throws camel races into crisis

    In this sport, a favourite among Bedouins, children, often kidnapped or sold by poor families, are forced to be jockeys in the races.





    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.