» 05/09/2017, 09.32
SAUDI ARABIA - RUSSIA
Riyadh and Moscow ready to prolong cuts in crude oil production
Russian Energy Minister agrees with partners' efforts to "rebalance the market". He adds that the initiative is "effective". The Saudi counterpart "confident" that the agreement could be "extended" for the second half of the year. Opec's decisions are expected at the next meeting scheduled for May 25th.
See also
01/12/2016 09:45:00 ASIA
OPEC agree to reduce crude oil production for the first time in eight years
The agreement was reached in Vienna. The Petroleum Exporting Countries will cut daily oil production of 1.2 million barrels. Even Russia, not in OPEC, will remove 300 thousand barrels from the market. Thefinal agreement possible thanks to the agreement between the Iranians and Saudis.
07/09/2016 09:34:00 ASIA
Saudis, Russians and Iranians want rise in oil prices. But do not know how
At G20 energy ministers Khaled Al-Falih and Alexander Novak decided to form "common monitoring group" together with other producers in order to prevent price fluctuations. Even Iran would be willing to work together to increase the price of oil to $ 50-60. But no one seems to want to reduce production.
19/01/2005 ASIA
Asia worries about rising oil prices
China's low energy efficiency means that for every cent added to the price of oil, China's production costs rise three times more than those of the US. Saudi and Iranian interests diverge.
21/04/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia not to increase production more than forecast
For oil consuming nations current OPEC output ought to increase by at least 11.5 million barrels a day by 2030. Riyadh says it will not go beyond what has been agreed to (from 9 to 12.5 million barrels); it denies its oil fields are over-exploited.
09/06/2011 ASIA
Rise in oil prices after OPEC disagreements
Venezuela and Iran oppose the Saudi Arabian proposal to increase production by 1.5 million barrels per day. Collapse of prices feared. Gaddafi representative attends meeting and ensures the usual annual production.
Books
