» 11/04/2017, 14.50
SAUDI ARABIA – IRAN
Riyadh wants to mine uranium ore to strengthen its nuclear programme
For the Saudis, this will lead to self-sufficiency. The goal is to diversify energy supplies. Contracts will be tendered by the end of 2018 for the first two reactors. For IAEA, Iran continues to fulfil its obligations under the nuclear agreement.
