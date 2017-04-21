28 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 04/28/2017, 10.48

    SOUTH KOREA - USA

    Seoul and Washington discuss who pays for anti-missile system



    Costs amount to about one billion dollars. Trump: "It would be worthwhile to pay." Seoul: "The South Korean government provides site and facilities, the United States pays for installation and management." Washington: "Renegotiate or terminate" the free trade agreement.

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - US President Donald Trump says South Korea has to cover the costs of deploying the Thaad (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defense system. Washington and Seoul are currently working on the installation of some key components of Thaad at Seongju, South Korean Peninsula. The transaction costs amount to about one billion dollars.

    "I informed South Korea that it would be appropriate to pay. It is a system worth billions of dollars, "said US President. Trump adding he intends to "renegotiate or terminate" the Free Trade Agreement with the South, which he termed "horrible".

    The deployment of Thaad is an important topic of discussion in the ongoing presidential race in Seoul. Moon Jae-in, forerunner and Democratic Party candidate, has already pledged to revisit the agreements in case of victory in the elections.

    In response to Trump's statements, the South Korean Defense Minister has made it clear that South Korea does not intend to bear the costs. In a statement it said that there is no change to the "base position" in the agreements between the two countries: the South Korean government provides the site and related facilities, the United States pays for the installation and management of the Thaad.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    South korea
    usa
    antimissilist system
    thaad
    korean peninsula
    costs
    deployment
    trump











    See also

    27/04/2017 14:24:00 KOREA - USA - CHINA
    The US deploy Thaad. Trump retracts war messages against Pyongyang

    US intelligence: "Pressure on the North through economic sanctions and diplomacy". Admiral Harry Harris: "Make Kim Jong-un reason." US troops in South Korea start deploying the controversial anti-missile system. Clashes between residents and police: 10 injured. Beijing's anger and economic retaliation on the South.



    15/06/2010 KOREA
    UN calls for restraint in the peninsula
    The UN Security Council hears out delegations from North and South Korea, and does not take a position on the Cheonan sinking. It makes a general appeal for peace.

    09/02/2007 CHINA – NORTH KOREA
    Beijing close to having North Korean nuclear programme shut down
    For Seoul’s chief negotiator six-nation talks that opened yesterday in Chinese capital will work “this time”. Pyongyang does not raise the issue of its frozen Macau bank accounts. Nuclear programme will end in exchange for other sources of energy.

    06/03/2017 09:38:00 NORTH KOREA
    Pyongyang launches 4 missiles towards Japan

    Three of them reach 200 miles from the Japanese coast. Retaliation against the "provocation" of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. Shinzo Abe: A new level of threat. The US prepared to use "full range" of tools.



    08/03/2017 10:24:00 CHINA - KOREA
    Wang Yi: No to Thaad anti-missile system

    The Chinese foreign minister calls on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear program and US-Seoul to cancel the military exercises. "Two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way". Beijing fears Thaad radar could be used for espionage. Boycott of Korean goods. Korean Church against Thaad because it is dragging the peninsula into a "new Cold War".
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-EGYPT
    Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...

    Papa Francesco

    To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "


    ISLAM
    The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.