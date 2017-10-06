|
|
» 10/12/2017, 14.34
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Social activists demand apology after lawmaker suggests Ahmadi ban
Safdar is a retired Captain and son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He spoke against Ahmadi believers, who already are discriminated in Pakistan. A Muslim faithful: “An online petition will be launched.”
|
