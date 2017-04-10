|
IRAN – UNITED STATES
Teheran reaches out to stunned US over the Las Vegas massacre
Iran’s Foreign Ministry slams the "heinous" crime that hit the United States and expresses sympathy for its people and the victims’ relatives. This is far different from Trump’s reaction when Iran was hit by two Islamic State attacks in June. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Mattis urges the president to stick to the nuclear agreement in the "national interest".
|
