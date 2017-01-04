|
IRAN
Tehran mourns Rafsanjani’s death
Tens of thousands of people joined the country's leaders in today’s funeral. Dubbed the “Shark" and "pragmatic", the late president (1989-1997) was Ayatollah Khomeini’s confidante. Spearheading the alliance between moderates and reformers, he was instrumental in Rouhani’s victory. His death comes a few months before upcoming presidential elections, which are shaping up to be an uphill battle.
