IRAQ
Tensions between Baghdad and Erbil worry Christians and hinder the return of displaced persons
Iraqi priest confirms "tension" in the north of the country, although he believes an open conflict "unlikely". Baghdad rejects t Erbil's proposal to freeze referendum and asks for its "annulment". New clashes between army and Peshmerga, hundreds of Christian families flee, several wounded. New appeal to the bishops' dialogue.
See also
11/09/2017 09:38:00 IRAQ
Barzani: Ready for new borders of Kurdistan
The President of Iraqi Kurdistan confirms his intention to go to the polls and to battle for the future of Kirkuk. The city must be a "symbol of coexistence of all ethnicities". The "Yes" victory does not automatically involve the declaration of independence, but will strengthen negotiations with the central government.
08/06/2017 10:10:00 IRAQ
On September 25 Kurdistan to vote for independence from Baghdad
Hundreds of thousands of refugees - Christians, Muslims and Yazidis-escaped from the Islamic State have been sheltering in the region. The area is rich in oil and natural gas and has long been contended between local authorities and central government. Turkey, Syria and Iran against the project for fear of internal secessions.
16/10/2017 10:34:00 IRAQ
Kirkuk, clashes between Iraqi and Kurdish troops. Fear of a new conflict
The two sides exchanged artillery fire early Monday, south of the city. Baghdad aims to retake military bases and oil fields which Kurdish peshmerga fighters took in 2014 during the fightback against Isis. Three major oil fields produce some 250,000 barrels per day, accounting for 40 percent of Iraqi Kurdistan's oil exports.
25/10/2017 09:38:00 IRAQ
Erbil offers to 'freeze' the results of the independence referendum
Kurdish authorities propose a ceasefire to "prevent further violence and clashes” and "open dialogue" between the two sides. The Kurdish Parliament postpones the legislative and presidential elections of November 1st. UN offers mediation to "overcome the crisis".
02/10/2017 12:25:00 IRAQ
Kerbala, Iraqi Shiites celebrate Ashura in anti-Kurdish key
The celebrations took place yesterday in the holy city, to remember the killing of Mohammed's grandson. Over 25,000 agents assigned to the security of the faithful. Participants chanted slogans and songs against the Kurdish leader Barzani and the "separatist conspiracy in northern Iraq".
