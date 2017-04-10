17 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/14/2017, 12.52

    THAILAND

    Thai Catholics preparing for Easter as the country celebrates New Year

    Matteo Win

    The Songkran festival provides Thais a great opportunity to return to their home town and spend time with family. Thai Catholics are engaged in the celebrations as well. Good Friday falls on the first day of Thai New Year. "Jesus washing the feet of his disciples is an exhortation for us to do the same and serve others," said Fr Kriengyot Piyawanno.

    Bangkok (AsiaNews) – Despite the long holiday for Songkran, Thai New Year (13-17 April 2017), Thai Catholics plan to celebrate Easter as best they can.

    New Year celebrations are a great opportunity for Thais to return to their home towns and spend time with family. For Thai Catholics, it is a time to celebrate Holy Week.

    Fasting on Good Friday, which falls on the first day of the New Year, is an example of how their experience of the festive season is different from their fellow citizens.

    On Holy Thursday morning, Card Kriengsak kovitvanit, archbishop of Bangkok, celebrated the Chrism Mass with hundreds of priests and religious in Bangkok Cathedral.

    One of the concelebrants was Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, apostolic nuncio to Thailand and Cambodia as well as apostolic delegate to Myanmar and Laos.

    After the Mass, Card Kovithavanij invited the faithful to congratulate priests who celebrated the silver and golden jubilee of their priestly ordination.

    During the Lord's Supper Mass in the Jesuit church of Xavier Hall, Fr Kriengyot Piyawanno delivered a brief homily explaining the significance of Easter celebrations.

    "Jesus washing the feet of his disciples is an exhortation for us to do the same and serve others," he said. After the homily, he performed the rite of the washing of the feet of 12 lay people.

    In many of Thailand’s Catholic parishes, like Holy Child Jesus in the Archdiocese of Bangkok, clergymen followed Pope Francis’s example and washed the feet of women, children and the sick.

    Thailand’s Catholics number 380,374, or 0.56 per cent of a population of 67 million.

    The Diocese of Chaing Mai, which is home to many ethnic groups, has experienced the fastest growth in recent years.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    thailand
    easter
    holy week
    new year
    religious freedom
    catholic church











    See also

    15/06/2004 china
    An ancient church becomes home to two Protestant communities.


    01/08/2005 IRAQ
    In Mosul 81 children meet the challenge of their First Communion


    21/07/2005 CHINA
    Shanghai church draws Korean pilgrims
    Church building was torn down and rebuilt as part of Pudong district's redevelopment plans. Koreans visit the site to see relic of Saint Andrew Kim, the first Korean martyr.

    14/07/2009 CHINA - VATICAN
    Cardinal Zen: The Church in China two years after the Pope's Letter
    Misinterpretations of the Letter have led to confusion and distress in the underground community. The official bishops must have more courage in their faithfulness to the pope, refusing structures that are contrary to the Catholic faith. The Chinese government continues its usual policy: total control of the Church.

    02/11/2010 CHINA
    New bishop of Nanchang (Jiangxi) ordained, underground Catholics also present
    The new bishop, Mgr. John Baptist Li Suguang, tells AsiaNews of his desire to work for unity between the two communities, underground and official living in the diocese. So far this year, nine bishops have been ordained in China.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.