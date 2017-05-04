|
|
» 05/11/2017, 10.38
SIRIA - TURKEY - USA
The Arab-Kurd alliance rips Tabqa and dam from Isis. The offensive approaches Raqqa
The conquest comes after weeks of intense fighting. The jihadists used snipers and suicide bombers to defend the territory. New route opened for final attack on the Caliphate stronghold. Ankara outraged by Washington's decision to arm Kurdish fighting groups in Syria. High tension on the eve of the summit between Trump and Erdogan.
|
|
