11 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/11/2017, 10.38

    SIRIA - TURKEY - USA

    The Arab-Kurd alliance rips Tabqa and dam from Isis. The offensive approaches Raqqa



    The conquest comes after weeks of intense fighting. The jihadists used snipers and suicide bombers to defend the territory. New route opened for final attack on the Caliphate stronghold. Ankara outraged by Washington's decision to arm Kurdish fighting groups in Syria. High tension on the eve of the summit between Trump and Erdogan.

    Damascus (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The Arab-Kurdish alliance that fights against the Islamic State (IS) has announced the re-conquest of a town of strategic importance so far under the control of jihadist militias. The Syrian Democratic Forces (Sdf) have reportedly "completely freed" the city of Tabqa and the nearby dam, which are about 40 km west of Raqqa, the stronghold of the "Caliphate" in Syria.

    The town of Tabqa and the nearby dam, located on the river Euphrates, are located in the governorate of Raqqa, in central-northern Syria. Fighting in the area began at the end of March and several attempts to "take the Tabqa Dam" by the Kurdish forces began.

    Kurdish-Syrian military spokesmen have documented the presence of Kurdish militiamen in the plant with photos and videos.

    Analysts and experts point out that the military victory opens a new route for the siege of Raqqa, the ultimate goal of advancing Arab-Kurdish forces. The military had to overcome fierce resistance against the jihadists, who used snipers and suicide bombers to defend the territory.

    The siege presented no few risks because damages to the dam would have caused the flooding of a large area in the region. Sdf spokesman Talal Sello,  stated that "joint operations are under way" to secure the city.

    The Arab-Kurdish coalition's military success comes a few hours from the announcement by the US administration that it intends to provide new weapons to the Kurdish fighters of the People's Guardianship Units (Ypg) engaged in the struggle against the Isis. A decision which has enraged Ankara, which considers Kurdish fighters like terrorists.

    The issue is likely to worsen the relationship between the White House and its Turkish NATO ally even more, less than a week from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to the United States, when the Turkish leader and US counterpart Donald Trump are expected to hold talks.

    For Washington, Kurdish combat units represent a strategic ally in the struggle against the Islamic State in Syria. In American plans, the Kurdish forces will be the first to attack the jihadist stronghold when the final assault on Raqqa's recapture will be launched.

    Ankara, on the other hand, believes the Syrian section of the Kurdish Workers Party (PAK), which since 1984 promotes an armed insurrection aimed at creating a Kurdish autonomous entity in the region that today comprises Turkey, Syria and Iraq. Nurettin Canikli, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister, stresses that "the supply of weapons to the Ypg is unacceptable" and this policy "will not benefit anyone" and "we hope it will be corrected".

    Turkey hosts some 14 million Kurds. Ankara fears that with the multiplication of Kurdish autonomous territories in Syria and Iraq, a secession of the Kurdish region in the southeastern part of the country may occur.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    04/09/2012 TURKEY - SYRIA
    Kurds and Turks clash near Syrian border, 30 dead
    The incident occurred in Sirnak province, 100 km from Aleppo. Rebels attacked with machine guns and rocket launchers. Ankara blames Damascus and Teheran for pushing separatists to sow chaos in the region.

    27/01/2015 TURKEY - SYRIA
    Kurdish victory in Kobane worries Erdogan
    The Islamic state had threatened the city since September. Some 1,800 people died in the fighting with tens of thousands made refugees. Turkey's ambiguity stems from its fear that a Kurdish autonomous region might emerge in northern Syria.

    23/08/2016 09:49:00 TURKEY - SYRIA
    Turkish raids against the Islamic State (and Kurdish militia) in Syria

    Ankara launched a series of cross border attacks against the jihadists in Jarablus and Manbij. The bombing also hit Kurdish positions. The Turkish army ready to launch an offensive against Daesh. August 20 attack jihadist response to military threat. Doubts about the identity and age of the suicide bombers.



    08/02/2016 18:59:00 SYRIA
    For Nuncio in Damascus, pope's efforts on Syria to be admired, but peace needs a miracle

    Mgr Zenari welcomes the pontiff’s call for a "political solution" to the conflict. For the prelate, civilians want more than words; they want "concrete steps" towards a ceasefire. However, a miracle is now needed, like the one that led to the elimination of chemical weapons. As Gulf States put pressure for a ground operation, Syrian government forces push north.



    09/10/2014 TURKEY - UNITED STATES - SYRIA
    Washington asking a reluctant Turkey to do "more" against the Islamic state
    A statement by US Secretary of State John Kerry confirms that the US is putting pressure on Ankara, which however is more concerned about the possibility that Syrian Kurds autonomy alongside the largely autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan might boost a push for autonomy by Turkish Kurds. Turkey also wants the coalition to get rid of Assad.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.