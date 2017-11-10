|
11/16/2017
CHINA-VATICAN
Li Yuan
The Chinese government recognizes the bishop of Handan. No illicit bishops at the ceremony
Msgr. Joseph Sun Jigen, an official priest, was secretly ordained in 2011. Although approved by the government, the installation ceremony was canceled at the last moment for fear that illicit bishops would attend. At today's ceremony, the vice-president of the Council of Bishops was absent having suffered a heart attack; the vice-president of the Patriotic Association was absent because in mourning. Immediately following his installation, the Lanzhou bishop brings priests and nuns in "pilgrimage" to Jinggangshan, the cradle of the Communist Revolution in Jiangxi.
