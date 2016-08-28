|
» 07/12/2017, 14.29
MONGOLIA
The Mongolian Church celebrates its first 25 years
In 1992, three missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary arrived. Since then, the number of Catholics has risen to 1,500. The first Mongolian was ordained priest in 2016. Currently, a second is studying in a seminary. The "faith of these people is as courageous as the bands of grass that shyly emerge from the rocky ground" of the of Gobi Desert.
Books
