» 01/24/2017, 13.12
JAPAN
Towards a special law to allow the Emperor to abdicate
The last abdication in the history of the country took place over 200 years ago. The emperor's desire and the lack of legislation on the subject. The indications of the commission established to deliberate. More than 90% of Japanese favors the Emperor’s wish. 2018-2019 may mark a new era for the Chrysanthemum Throne.
See also
08/08/2016 12:53:00 JAPAN
Tokyo, Emperor ready to abdicate: Increasingly difficult to perform my duties
Akihito speaks on state television, never utters the word "resignation" but says: "I am old and my tasks are heavy, I fear not being able to fulfill them well”. The population supports him, but lawyers believe it would be "dangerous" to leave Chrysanthemum throne vacant.
14/07/2016 10:04:00 JAPAN
Emperor wants to abdicate but "has no health problems"
The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest monastic dynasty in the world. The current ruler, 82, reportedly wants to abdicate. Experts point out this will mean a change in the law of imperial succession. Akihito is the first Japanese monarch without "divine prerogatives", renounced by his father Hirohito after the surrender of Japan in 1945.
17/11/2009 JAPAN
Emperor Akihito of Japan marks 20 years on the throne
The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest existing dynasty. There is still much affection for the symbol of the nation, but young people know less and less about its history.
15/11/2013 JAPAN
Revolution in Tokyo: Emperor, Empress to be cremated and buried in eco-friendly mausoleums
Akihito and Michiko break with a 350-year-old tradition, choose to be buried in smaller mausoleums in less socially disruptive services. Meanwhile, the Japanese discuss the future of the imperial household.
08/06/2010 JAPAN
Prime Minister Naoto Kan unveils new cabinet
Key ministers from former Hatoyama cabinet keep their portfolio. A close aide of the new prime minister takes over the Finance Ministry. Swearing in by Emperor Akihito is set for this afternoon.
