CHINA – EUROPEAN UNION
Trade relations between China and the world after the Communist Party Congress
Economic analysts look at Xi Jinping’s stronger power base. Economic ties between China and the European Union may not be all that positive whilst Beijing’s emphasis is on state control and the debt of state-owned enterprises.
