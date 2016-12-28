|
MYANMAR
Two Catholics missing after speaking to press about raid on Saint Francis Xavier Church
No news of Gam Seng and Dumdaw Nawng Lat since Christmas Eve. Lay people active in the parish, the two had reported to press about a Burmese army attack early December. Sources tell AsiaNews: "Family and friends concerned about their fate."
|
