|
|
» 04/26/2017, 10.24
HONG KONG-CHINA
Paul Wang
Two local parliamentarians Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung arrested
The two were disqualified from Legco for having sworn an oath offensive to China and for expressing "independent" views on Hong Kong. Criticism of Beijing’s heavy hand in the territory.
See also
02/01/2017 08:59:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Anti-government march in defense of localist parliamentarians. Beijing warns against "subversion"
Only 9 thousand people take part. 1.43 million Hong Kong dollars collected to pay the legal costs of the pro-democracy deputies at risk of expulsion. China’s representative sets limits to the democratic movement.
14/01/2015 HONG KONG - CHINA
Occupy's yellow umbrellas in Hong Kong's parliament against chief executive
A group of about 20 pro-democracy lawmakers opened up umbrellas, symbol of the protest movement, in the Legislative Council's chamber, urging Leung to quit. Outside the building, they continued their protest. In his first speech since last year's pro-democracy demonstrations, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader remains steadfast in his position. For him, "Hong Kong's power originates from the central authorities," and its "high degree of autonomy" is "not an absolute".
22/09/2016 09:16:00 CHINA - HONG KONG
Permanent deacons: a novelty for the Chinese Church
A seminar in Beijing "plants a seed" to begin the implementation of this service. The help of the diocese of Hong Kong, where the permanent diaconate began in 1993, for the first time in Asia.
19/04/2007 CHINA – HONG KONG
Chinese White Dolphin in danger
Since 2004 28 Chinese White Dolphins have been found dead in Hong Kong waters. Lab tests found significant amounts of pollutants in the carcasses. Many groups blame the problem on high pollution levels in local coastal waters and call for action to remedy the situation.
31/07/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
Constitutional reform: the government might manipulate consultation process
Green paper proposals are confusing and misleading. The government has not yet said how it will count the votes. Survey results have been manipulated in the past giving greater weight to more pro-government opinions.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-EGYPTPope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "
ISLAMThe roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.
TOP10
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
23/04/2017 VATICAN
19/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Embrace between Zhan Silu and Ma Daqin: a sign of resurrection?
Shan Ren Shen Fu
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®