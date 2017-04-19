Hong Kong (AsiaNews) - Two young localist parliamentarians, who had been disqualified from the Legco (the parliament of the area) over a derogatory oath taking , were arrested this morning for trying to force their enter into the Legco.

The police took Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and Yau Wai-ching from their homes this morning at 7 am. They are currently in Sheung Wan Police Station under questioning.

The two were arrested for an illegal rally held on November 2, when they attempted to storm Legco and clashed with security guards (see photo).

After winning the election, the two young people were supposed to swear in at the inaugural session of the legislature on 12 October. But they adapted the formula of the oath, using an offensive name to point to China and spoke of Hong Kong as a "nation", giving rise to "independent" interpretations, forbidden by Beijing.

Within a few days, Leung Chun-ying's chief of staff mounted a lawsuit against them and they were barred from retaking the oath.

On November 2 they stormed the Legco and using their microphones they pronounced the right formula of the oath, but Legco's chairman rejected the attempt.

The Permanent Committee of the Chinese People's Assembly in Beijing has now issued a rule on how to take the oath, effectively excluding the two young people. Because of this, the Hong Kong court disqualified the two, who were radiated from the Legco last November 15.

Their arrest is a further sign of Beijing's heavy sway on the territory, while young people nourish a growing disaffection towards the "motherland" and its non-democratic methods.

The bishop coadjutor of Hong Kong, Msgr. Michael Yeung had expressed disappointment over Beijing's intervention on the matter.