» 01/07/2017, 10.45
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
UAE bans sale and possession of tigers and lions as pets
Offenders risk up to six months in prison and fines up to $ 140 thousand. Large felines represent a status symbol to show off in homes, cars and on the streets. The new law also cover dog owners: registration, use of leash and vaccination mandatory.
