» 10/27/2017, 21.18
IRAN – UNITED STATES
UCLA survey trumps Trump showing Iran not a rogue state but an evolving society
Iran is not a "fake" democracy, but an active nation with constraints. It is not a clientelist state like the Gulf monarchies. Citizen participation is high during elections. The transition of power from the right to moderate and pro-reform groups should find an institutional form.
|

