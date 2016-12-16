|
|
» 12/23/2016, 09.11
EGYPT-US-UN
UN resolution on Israel and the settlements postponed after Trump intervention
A draft submitted by Egypt, was withdrawn the next day. US President-elect, not yet in office, imposed US veto.
|
