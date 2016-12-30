|
|
» 01/05/2017, 13.31
CHINA
Veterans protest again in Beijing over unpaid benefits
About 500 ex soldiers "besiege" the PLA headquarters in the capital. War veterans refuse to give up, but the government does not appear to be listening.
See also
06/04/2016 16:16:00 CHINA
Former military chief Guo Boxiong charged with corruption
For ten years, the general was deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission, second only to the country’s leader. He is accused of taking US$ 12.3 million in bribes, but his personal wealth is much greater. Very influential under President Hu Jintao, he could rely on many loyal officers.
22/04/2016 12:51:00 CHINA
Xi Jinping gifts himself new title: He will lead the army in case of war
The Chinese president is already General Secretary of the Communist Party, "the nucleus of leadership", the head of two new committees on the economy and director of the Central Military Commission. From now on he is also Commander in chief of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Joint Battle Command. Such a concentration of power not seen since the death of Mao Zedong.
13/03/2013 CHINA
Communist leaders reject Western-style reform
The new head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Yu Zhengsheng urges delegates not to follow foreign models or heed foreign demands. As new President Xi Jinping calls on the armed forces to remain loyal to "avoid collapse", Internet users and intellectuals voice their criticism.
24/01/2006 PHILIPPINES
Jailed Jolo Muslim rebel leader to be set free
Moro National Liberation Front leader Nur Misuari will be freed on health grounds. Rebel leader throws his support behind Filipino President Arroyo and is in favour of US troop presence in Jolo.
02/06/2005 PHILIPPINES
Peace between Moro rebels and government near
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
02/01/2017 FRANCE " ISLAM
30/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
29/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
30/12/2016 NEPAL - CHINA
29/12/2016 SYRIA " TURKEY " RUSSIA
30/12/2016 EGYPT-US
30/12/2016 THAILAND
02/01/2017 IRAQ
31/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®