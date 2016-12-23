|
RUSSIA - USA
Washington expels 35 Russian diplomats. Moscow waits for Trump
They have 72 hours to leave the country. Two buildings used by Russian intelligence also closed down. They are accused of cyber attacks that affected American elections and penalized Hillary Clinton. Obama calls on "friends and allies" to engage with Russia. A new edition of the Cold War, which favors military escalation and the economy. Trump: Let's move on.
|
