» 01/13/2017, 17.30
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
West Kalimantan Dayak tribal groups stop radical Islamic leader from deplaning
A group of people in traditional outfit and wielding traditional weapons "invaded" the Sintang airport runway to prevent Tengku Zulkarnain, MUI deputy secretary, from deplaning. The Muslim Islamic leader was set to meet the local Muslim community. He had previously described the Dayak as "infidels." In fact, the indigenous group has always promoted an atmosphere of harmony and dialogue with other faiths and ethnic groups.
