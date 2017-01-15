Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
21/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope to the Roman Rota: It takes great courage to get married today. The Church must lend its support
An audience for the beginning of the judicial year in the Vatican, Pope Francis calls for greater effort in preparing couples for marriage to mature in "love and truth". The importance of not abandoning young couples, but "welcoming, accompanying and helping them". Going beyond legal formalism for a catechesis which would show the faith and the value of agreement. "The ruinous pitfalls of the dominant culture of the ephemeral and the provisional".
21/01/2017 - VATICAN - USA
Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
21/01/2017 - LEBANON - EU
The cultural and political mission of Lebanon and Europe
The Land of Cedars can help reawaken the European continent to rediscover its forgotten religious dimension. Without the memory of its Christian roots, without a vision and a desire for peace, nothing great can happen in Europe, or between it and the world. The religious dimension is important for political and cultural dialogue with the South. Card. Parolin’s intervention of in Davos.
21/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Taliban hit a Shiite market in "revenge against Assad." The condemnation of the Church
The explosion took place in Parachinar market, in one of the semi-autonomous tribal areas. The provisional toll is 20 dead and over 40 injured. The area is known for clashes between Sunnis and Shiites. Anglican bishop calls for prayers for the wounded.
21/01/2017 - INDIA
Card. Gracias: Orissa martyrs will soon be saints. The joy of Christiansby Santosh Digal
The archbishop of Mumbai reveals the Vatican willingness to open up the cause of canonization. He spoke with Card. Filoni, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Christians "have chosen to embrace death rather than deny Christ." Keeping the memory of the martyrs alive "for future generations who face the challenges of religious fanaticism."
21/01/2017 - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Grand Mufti against cinema and concerts: A source of depravity and immorality
Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, against forms of entertainment that encourage mingling of sexes. Films are "libertine, obscene, immoral, and atheist" because they are founded on an "imported culture". Concerts promote promiscuity, corrupt morals and values. An appeal to citizens and institutions: "Do not open the doors to such evil."
20/01/2017 - UZBEKISTAN
Shavkat Mirzyaev changes course, appoints new government officials
After the death of President Islam Karimov, the new leader picks his new team to build a strong cabinet, seemingly more moderate than previous ones.
20/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Hanoi cracks down on protests commemorating soldiers who fell on Paracel Islandsby Mac Lam
The authorities arrest and attack protests in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province. Young Christians were among the protesters. China and Vietnam say they will seek a settlement to ease tensions in the South China Sea.
20/01/2017 - INDONESIA
Muslims against Chinese pig food festival in Semarang because it is haramby Mathias Hariyadi
Muslim student groups and Islamic organisations slam the event, want its cancellation. They demand respect for the "religious" feelings of the Muslim community. However, the event has been celebrated for years by the city’s large Chinese community without causing any problems.
20/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Lahore: Muhammad Akram goes from church vandalism to interfaith dialogueby Kamran Chaudhry
The young Muslim was one of 2,000 people who attacked a Christian village in 2005, incited by radicals on false blasphemy charges. An interfaith youth group was set up in 2010. Pakistanis “desperately need role models.”
20/01/2017 - CHINA - UNITED STATES
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of warby Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
20/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "Change your heart, change your life", to belong only to the Lord
"When God forgives, He forgets." "He forgets, He forgives. In front of a repentant heart, forgive and forget: 'I will forget, I will not remember their sins'. This is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins but to sin no more. "
20/01/2017 - MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
Kuala Lumpur, Muslim nations against Myanmar: Enough violence against Rohingya
The "special session" of the OIC focused on persecution of the Muslim minority in Myanmar. Najib Razak calls for the perpetrators to be "brought to justice." Bangladesh Minister: Respond to the question concerning citizenship.
20/01/2017 - INDIA
Msgr. Barwa: In Orissa Hindu pogroms have united Christians. Blood ecumenismby Nirmala Carvalho
In 2008, the extremists targeted everyone, regardless of denomination. "The cross of Christ was proof that united us, our faith was visible." In Bhubaneshwar a common burial ground. Catholic educational, health and social institutions must not discriminate against anybody, "even those who have persecuted us."
20/01/2017 - SRI LANKA
Card. Ranjith inaugurates the Year of St. Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka (Photo)by Melani Manel Perera
The Archbishop of Colombo said that he was an "outstanding example of reconciliation." He spoke both Tamil and Sinhalese and lived in communion with both ethnicities. A relic exhibited for the devotion of the faithful. Foundations laid of the new national shrine dedicated to him.
20/01/2017 - SYRIA
Palmyra: the Islamic State executes 12 people, beheading four
The other eight victims shot dead. The executions took place in a museum, not far from the ruins of the heritage site. Four of the victims were teachers and government employees. Daesh jihadists accumulating explosives to destroy other ancient artifacts.
20/01/2017 - CHINA
Official statistics: China grows by 6.7%, but a lot of data manipulatedby Wang Zhicheng
19/01/2017 - IRAQ – SYRIA
Iraqi priest has “confidence and hope" in Mosul’s liberation
Fr Paul Thabit Mekko talks about the sense of expectation among the refugees from Mosul and the Nineveh plain. A small group has already visited their homes in the eastern liberated part of the city. Security in the liberated areas is necessary, so is a new form of administration and management. In 2016, Daesh lost a quarter of the territory it once controlled.
19/01/2017 - CHINA-UK
The first freight train between China and Britain reaches its destination
The 12,000-km line runs through nine countries. The trip lasted 18 days. It is part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative to re-establish a modern version of the ancient Silk Road.
19/01/2017 - BANGLADESH
Fr Silvano Garello, the Bengali ‘translator’ of the faith of the Church, has diedby Sumon Corraya
The Xaverian missionary was 78 years old. His funeral was celebrated in Khulna and his ashes will rest in his adopted country. He translated Vatican Council II papers, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and some papal encyclicals. His works inspired many young Catholics and Muslims.
19/01/2017 - INDONESIA
Widodo tells Protestant leaders he supports religious freedom against extremismby Mathias Hariyadi
Indonesia’s president met the leaders of the Synod of Protestant Churches (PGI) to discuss the growing threats that endanger "tolerance, peace and unity". Widodo reassured them that the state is not "passive" towards radical groups as it was in the past.
19/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is a struggle, because the Father draws us to Jesus but "another pulls us the other way”
"Jesus came to destroy Satan! To destroy his influence on our hearts. " "If you want to go forward," you have to fight! Feel the heart that struggles, because Jesus will win. " "We ask the Lord to be Christians who are able to discern what's going on in our heart and choose the right path on which the Father draws us to Jesus."
19/01/2017 - IRAN
Tragedy strikes in Tehran as building collapses following devastating fire
At least 300 people were trapped inside the building when it collapsed. Some 30 firefighters are feared dead.
19/01/2017 - CHINA – UNITED STATES
Jack Ma: No trade wars between China and the United States, give Trump some time
For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.
19/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Christians and Muslims call for the release of the disappeared activists and intellectuals (Photos)by Kamran Chaudhry
The Commission on Human Rights organizes a seminar. Relatives of the abducted intellectuals reject the accusations of blasphemy, brought forward by Islamic radicals. "It's just a move to lock them up behind bars after their eventual release."
19/01/2017 - SOUTH KOREA
Samsung: Court rejects arrest warrant for deputy chief Lee Jae-yong
He was accused of corruption, embezzlement and perjury and involved in the scandal that has engulfed the President Park. According to the judges the reasons are not sufficient to approve the request for provisional arrest.
19/01/2017 - TURKEY - RUSSIA - IRAN
For the first time joint Russia and Turkey air raids against Isis
Jihadist positions in al-Bab, a town 20 km from the Turkish border targeted. An "unusual" collaboration between fronts opposed to one another. Russian spokesman: Several vehicles involved, "very effective operations." Iran against the "hostile" US presence at the peace talks in Astana.
19/01/2017 - TAIWAN-JAPAN
"Silence" by Martin Scorsese: God is never put off by our lack of faithby Xin Yage
Interview with Fr. Emilio Zanetti, a Jesuit who works at Kuangchi Program Service, the Society of Jesus television production house on the island. Zanetti is a friend of the American director and has worked as an advisor, and even as an extra in the film which deals with the persecution of Christians in Japan in the seventeenth century. Director and actors worked for free.
18/01/2017 - PHILIPPINES
Fourth World Apostolic Congress on Mercy underway in Manila
Some 5,000 delegates from around the world are attending the five-day congress that opened on Monday. Its main themes are mercy, compassion, and value of human life against the background of a country in a war mode.
18/01/2017 - SRI LANKA
UN agency report indicates that more than 900,000 people are affected by drought (photos)by Melani Manel Perera
Water shortages affect 23 out of 25 districts. Rain has not fallen in some parts of the country since March. Government emergency toll-free number is available. Officials have been mobilised in the most affected areas. Tamils make offerings to the gods to get rain.
18/01/2017 - EGYPT – SAUDI ARABIA
Court stops islands handover to the Saudis, prompting nationalists to exult
Egypt’s High Administrative Court ruled that Tiran and Sanafir islands are Egyptian. The decision unleashed celebrations in the courtroom, with lawyers and patriots hugging each other. Once allies, Cairo and Riyadh are further apart with Egypt moving closer to Russian, Syrian and Iranian positions in the Middle East.
