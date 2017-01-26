Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
01/02/2017 - USA - MIDDLE EAST
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
by Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 - CHINA
Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
01/02/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel authorizes other 3 thousand houses for settlers in the Occupied Territories
It is the fourth announcement in two weeks, since Trump became president. But the settlements in the Occupied Territories have also grown under Obama. It will make the establishment of a Palestinian State impossible.
01/02/2017 - CHINA
Thousands of petitioners arrested in Beijing
Hope and despair fill those who seek justice. Repression includes arrests, beatings and hospitalisation in mental institutions Human rights activists complain of abuses, “disappearances”, and suspicious deaths in government ‘black jails’.
01/02/2017 - NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang sends people out to collect manure because of the lack of fertiliser
With Chinese New Year slowing down imports from China, North Korea mobilises people to collect manure by reducing markets’ operating hours. This controversially pushes up food prices.
01/02/2017 - BANGLADESH
Tight controls on insults to the religious sentiment at Dhaka’s book fairby Sumon Corraya
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the month-long Amar Ekushey Fair today. February is considered the "month of the language". The event is a venue for thousands new books. Plainclothes agent will monitor stalls to ensure respect for religions.
01/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian hope "is not something that may or may not happen, it's a certain reality"
"Each time we are confronted with death, or that of a loved one, we feel that our faith is tested. All our doubts emerge". "Our resurrection and that of loved ones, then, is not something that will happen or not, but it's a certain reality, as it is rooted in the event of the resurrection of Christ. Hope therefore means learning to live in expectation".
01/02/2017 - LAOS – CHINA
Chinese banana plantations banned for endangering the environment and farm workers
Initially, the ban covered only Tonpheung and Huayxai provinces, but the authorities eventually extended it. Banana plantations have disrupted local farming practices and polluted ground water. Last year, one worker died from exposure to toxic chemicals.
01/02/2017 - CHINA
Protestant church destroyed in Henan
Some members of the congregation were locked in a room as masked officials tore down part of the building. Protestant churches are targets. Fear grows of a nation-wide crackdown.
01/02/2017 - PAKISTAN
Missing intellectuals and activists risk death penalty, charged with "blasphemy on social networks."by Shafique Khokhar
The only one to have reappeared is Professor Salman Haider; the other four bloggers are missing for nearly a month. The complaint lodged by Shuhada Foundation. Even if they are acquitted, "their lives will still be miserable."
01/02/2017 - INDIA - USA
Christian leader: not just Trump, India does not welcome Muslims eitherby Sajan K George
World opinion is shocked by the US President decision to block the entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. In India, an amendment to the Citizenship Act provides for a similar solution. Muslims are excluded altogether. They may be naturalized persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, especially Hindus.
31/01/2017 - INDIA
Mgr Allwyn D'Silva is Mumbai’s new auxiliary bishop
For years the new bishop worked with the city’s prisons. He has been active in the social field as well as human rights and environmental protection. Maharashtra’s state capital has nine penitentiaries, and 90 per cent of the inmates are waiting for trial.
31/01/2017 - IRAQ
The return of the first Chaldean family to the Nineveh Plain is a sign of hope for Patriarch Sakoby Joseph Mahmoud
The Primate of the Chaldean Church celebrated the return of the first Christian family to one of the towns seized by the Islamic State. The goal is to enable many more families in displaced people’s camps to go home. Peace and security are needed to bring life to coexistence and unity in the area.
31/01/2017 - CAMBODIA
A Christian "model" of the Cambodian family proposed by the Church in Phnom Penh
A letter from the Bishop Schmitthaeusler announces a three-year plan for the family. Consumerism, poverty, migration and interfaith marriage are the challenges to the proposal of the Catholic family.
31/01/2017 - EUROPEAN UNION – CHINA
EU calls on China to account for torture cases involving human rights lawyers
A EU spokesperson issues a statement on the matter. The release of Li and Xie Yanyi Chunfu is "a positive step", but the EU wants an explanation for the cases involving Li Heping, Wang Quangzhang and Xie Yang as well as the release of still detained lawyers and activists.
31/01/2017 - TURKMENISTAN
Civil servants and teens forced to pick cotton
The union “told me I had to pick cotton,” said one worker. “They never asked me if I wanted to, they just said ‘you are going’. So what do you call it if not slavery? I cannot quit my job, because I won’t be able to find another, and if I’m lucky enough to find one, it will also have cotton duty.”
31/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: if we look at Jesus, we will discover that he "looks at us all, at each one of us"
31/01/2017 - VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francisby Bernardo Cervellera
An interview with Msgr. John Kamse Vithavong, bishop of Vientiane (Laos). A Church marked by personal and economic, poverty as well as a lack of freedom of movement. The evangelization of the Khmu ethnic group. The urgent need to build chapels and buy notebooks for catechism classes. "We do not need a lot of great, showy, impressive things... The Lord was born in a stable." The beatification of the Laotian martyrs.
31/01/2017 - INDIA
For Odisha governor, the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes is a symbol of unity and peaceful coexistenceby Purushottam Nayak
French missionaries founded the place of worship in 1917 to meet the wishes of local people convinced that the Virgin’s intercession would protect them from hunger and pestilence. Each year attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over India. The anniversary will be preceded by a novena of prayer.
31/01/2017 - SYRIA
Militiamen evacuated from Wadi Barada. Damascus water crisis ends
Nearly 1,200 militants have left the area with their families. Convoys headed towards Idlib, Syria's main jihadist center. The area also main source of water supply for Damascus. Damaged supply lines repaired supplies.
31/01/2017 - INDIA - CANADA
Card. Gracias: Church in Asia grieves for Quebec City victimsby Nirmala Carvalho
The Archbishop of Mumbai is praying for the six victims and family members. He expresses deep sorrow on behalf of the entire Catholic Church. He recalls how in 2008 Quebec hosted the 49th International Eucharistic Congress, and that the streets were full of joy. "Today, however, the city is in mourning." Religions lead to peace.
31/01/2017 - CANADA-ISLAM
University student charged with Quebec mosque attack
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is studying political science and anthropology, right-wing nationalist and Le-Pen supporter. Migrants are 20% of the population in Canada. But there are no religious tensions in the country. Trudeau: All persecuted are welcome.
30/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – SAUDI ARABIA – IRAN
Trump and King Salman in favour of “rigorously” enforcing the Iranian nuclear
The US president and Saudi monarch discussed the issue yesterday in a phone conversation. Their goal is to confront Iran’s "destabilising" activities in the region. During the election campaign, Trump had threatened to cancel the deal. The two leaders also talked about Islamic terrorism and safe areas in Yemen and Syria.
30/01/2017 - MALAYSIA
Malaysia’s many ethnic groups celebrate Lunar New Year
The country of 30 million is home to 1.7 million Catholics. On Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, many ethnic groups get together to celebrate the New Year following to their own customs and traditions.
30/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope strongly condemns the attack in Quebec City
Two gunmen opened fire on the faithful in a prayer hall of an Islamic Cultural Centre. Six people are dead and eight wounded, some serious. "The Holy Father again strongly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering; and, imploring God for the gift of mutual respect and peace."
30/01/2017 - THAILAND
Thai Church preparing to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the ‘Mission to Siam’
The creation of the ‘Mission to Siam will be remembered on 4 July 2019. The Bishops' Conference welcomes this opportunity to proclaim joyfully 2017-2019 as a period to rediscover in earnest our Catholic faith. A brief history of the mission to Siam is included.
30/01/2017 - LEBANON
In memory of Mgr Edmond Farhat, a bridge between the Vatican and the Islamic worldby Fady Noun
During his many years in the Vatican, his love for Lebanon never faded. His diplomatic career and service to the Church were followed by writing books in his last years.
30/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Caritas Lahore: Deep disappointment at acquittal of arsonists of Christian quarterby Kamran Chaudhry
In 2013 the Joseph Colony was set on fire. A crowd of 3 thousand Muslims wanted to avenge an alleged blasphemy. Christian lawyer warns of risk retaliation in sponsoring cases of religious persecution. Leaders of Punjab have "great alliances with jihadist groups".
30/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: The Church’s greatest strength is its martyrs and "today there are more than in the early centuries"
"The media don’t speak about it," they do not make the news. "They with their martyrdom, their testimony with their suffering, even giving their lives, offer life, Christians sow for the future and in other churches."
30/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Saigon: "Charity in love", 20years of help for sick and abandoned childrenby Trung Tin
Hundreds of people attended Mass of thanksgiving for the Catholic organization’s twenty years of activity. There are also hundreds of children helped by the center, the majority of them non-Christians. Aid for orphans, HIV-positive, disabled and autistic. Catholic Volunteer: Fighting against "discrimination" in families and communities.
30/01/2017 - MYANMAR
Yangon: Ni Ko, Burmese Muslim human rights lawyer and the NLD adviser, killed
|
