Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

30 January 2017
    29/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: "if in our communities there were more poor in spirit, there would be fewer divisions, conflicts and controversies"
     

    “The happiness of the poor in spirit has two dimensions: towards goods and God. With respect to material goods, this poverty in spirit is sobriety: not necessarily surrender, but the ability to taste what is essential, sharing; the ability to renew every day the wonder for the goodness of things without added weight in the opacity of voracious consumption: the more I have, the more I want.”




    28/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: consecrated life should shy away from worldliness, offer the "freshness" of the Gospel

    Concerned about the declining numbers of the consecrated, the pontiff notes that a world dominated by the culture of the provisional and money forgets "the beauty of a simple and austere life". He calls for evangelising in lieu of the culture of success at any price, shying away from worldliness, yet maintaining the "strength of mission".


    28/01/2017 - CHINA

    More antibiotic-resistant superbugs found in China

    More and more patients are infected with superbugs that can even resist last resort antibiotics used in extreme situations. About 1 per cent of those samples were resistant to colistin. The danger is that nothing might be available to treat bacterial infections, a remote scenario that cannot be ruled out.

    28/01/2017 - RUSSIA

    Domestic violence decriminalised in Russia

    State Duma approves new legislation 380-3. Now it needs the approval of the upper house and President Putin, usually a mere formality. Perpetrators of domestic violence will only be fined. Activists slam the government.

    28/01/2017 - PAKISTAN

    Pakistan bans TV host for hate speech targeting missing activists

    Aamir Liaquat Hussain hosts a programme on Bol TV. In the past, he has been at the centre of controversy for giving abandoned children to childless couples and hosting anti-Ahmadi Islamic radicals. His comments can provoke violent reactions against those calling for the return of five missing intellectuals.

    28/01/2017 - TURKMENISTAN

    Government repression against freedom of thought and religion continues in Turkmenistan

    Despite denials by the authorities, hard labour and torture are used against religious scholars and communities. At least two Muslim prisoners died in top-security Ovada-Depe prison in the second half of 2016. Lukman Yaylanov died in summer 2016, possibly as a result of torture, and Narkuly Baltayev several months later.

    28/01/2017 - SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY

    After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflict

     by Pavel Felgenhauer

    Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.

    27/01/2017 - PHILIPPINES – KUWAIT

    Bishops express sorrow for Filipina executed in Kuwait

    The woman, who maintained her innocence, was executed along with six other people. Duterte wants to reintroduce the death penalty in the Philippines right away. For Bishops' Conference, “death should make us all advocates against the death penalty.”

    27/01/2017 - EGYPT

    Arab spring’ anniversary marked quietly amid economic crisis and terrorist warnings

     by Loula Lahham

    For Egypt’s president, the revolution was a turning point in Egypt’s history, a sign of the Egyptian people’s desire for change. The decline in tourism and inflation have negatively affected an already ailing economy. Only the Tahrir Square metro station is no closed; no public celebration was held and no violence has been reported.

    27/01/2017 - NEPAL

    India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women trafficking

     by Christopher Sharma

    In 1993 she founded Maiti Nepal, an NGO that has saved hundreds of girls from prostitution abroad. Every year, at least 5,000 women end up in India, China, as well as Arab and African countries. The Padma Shri is India’s fourth highest award.

    27/01/2017 - PAKISTAN

    New child labour law “not enough” for Pakistani activists

     by Kamran Chaudhry

    Sindh’s Provincial Assembly bans employment for minors under 14 and sets stricter rules for those up to 18. Pakistan's constitution guarantees free and compulsory education for children 5 to 16 years, but about 12.5 million children are forced to work. Economic reforms are needed.

    27/01/2017 - MALAYSIA - NEW ZEALAND

    Wellington praises Kuala Lumpur plan for the support and training of Rohingya

     by Joseph Masilamany

     The New Zealand Minister for Immigration on official visit to Malaysia. Ensuring training and placement to open the doors to jobs market. Since 2005, New Zealand has provided for the resettlement of 1,997 refugees from Myanmar, including 277 Rohingya.

    27/01/2017 - INDONESIA

    Twenty-two Indonesians with links to the Islamic State, including a former government official, repatriated

    The former official brought his family to Turkey to turn them into the soldiers of the Islamic State. Many Indonesians now fear radical Islamist infiltrators in the government. At least a thousand Indonesians are in Syria fighting for the Islamic State.

    27/01/2017 - CHINA

    Beijing defends the free exchange of goods, but not the free exchange of ideas

    The website of the Unirule Institute of Economics, a supporter of the market economy and economic reforms, was shut down, officially because it lacks licenses to publish news. The institute's founder, Mao Yushi, has been criticised for his negative views of Mao Zedong and past top party officials.

    27/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Fear of everything, the sin that paralyzes Christians


    "May the Lord make us grow in memory, make us grow in hope, give us courage and patience each and free us from that which is faintheartedness, being afraid of everything".

     

    27/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity

    Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".

     

    27/01/2017 - SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi activist convicted of "ties" with foreign journalists

    27/01/2017 - CHINA

    Nearly three billion travel to greet the Year of the Rooster

     by Wang Zhicheng

    For the largest annual exodus to the world, 2.5 billion trips will be made on road; 350 million by train; "Only" 50 million will be made by air. The majority of travelers are migrant workers who leave the countryside and go to cities for work. For the New Year they return to celebrate with their family. The sign of the Rooster is auspicious because, a sign of the sun, it  wards off bad spirits.




     

    26/01/2017 - LEBANON

    Muslim-Christian meeting in Beirut to jumpstart dialogue and fight against fundamentalism

     by Fady Noun

    The Saudi Embassy in Beirut sponsored an interfaith meeting on the topic ‘Lebanon unites us’ in order to clear the air in Saudi-Lebanese relations. Sunni Mufti stresses the need to promote Christian-Muslim coexistence. Shias are absent because of Saudi attacks against Hezbollah.

    26/01/2017 - MYANMAR

    Two Kachin Christians arrested by Myanmar military set to go to trial

    Dumdaw Nawng Lat and Langjaw Gam Seng belong to the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC). They have been charged with "illegal association" and helping “outlaws" by passing photos of a bombed out church to the media. They risk up to five years in prison. Rights groups slam the lack of due process in the case.

    26/01/2017 - PAKISTAN

    Church slams sanitation work in Faisalabad only for “non-Muslims" (photos)

     by Kamran Chaudhry

    The city’s waste management company began a recruitment campaign for local candidates who are healthy and non-Muslims. For the Justice and Peace Commission, this is discrimination. Christians hold the most menial jobs in the country’s big cities. Public sector jobs reserved for non-Muslims are only 5 per cent of the total.

    26/01/2017 - INDONESIA

    Palestinian Embassy calls on Islamic groups not to use its flag

     by Mathias Hariyadi

    Palestine’s diplomatic mission warns against any improper use of the Palestinian flag in marches and demonstrations. Such use “cannot be accepted". Many Indonesians often identify the Palestinian flag with Islam. For Indonesian minister, the embassy’s request "must be respected by all Indonesians, including Muslim groups."

    26/01/2017 - CHINA

    Han Dongfang: Dismissals, arrests, and jail do not stop Chinese workers

     by Han Dongfang

    Labour unrest is growing in China. Xi Jinping calls on the official union to. "[R]epression no longer works as in the past." The director of the China Labour Bulletin analyses the situation.

    26/01/2017 - INDIA

    Indian Church: Women need medical care, not "safe abortion"

     by Santosh Digal

    In India 10 women die each day for abortions beyond 20 weeks. Every year the number of abortions reaches nearly seven million. The reasons are primarily economic and social. Reduce selective abortions of girls; more prevention; grant protection to women who tend to resort to harmful practices.

     

    26/01/2017 - CHINA - VATICAN

    Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholics

     by Lorenzo Bai

    The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.


     

    26/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN

    Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community

    Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.

     

    26/01/2017 - INDIA

    Republic Day in India: separatists detonate nine bombs in Assam and Manipur

    The bombs claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent, which is fighting for the independence of the states of the Northeast. There were no casualties or damage, but the explosion could have caused a massacre. In Assam, a bomb detonated shortly after the passage of children.

     

    26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA

    Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points

    Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of  people from economic and business world.

     

    26/01/2017 - SRI LANKA

    Sri Lanka: January still a "black month" for Journalism

     by Melani Manel Perera

    Journalists and activists remember their colleague Prageeth Eknaligoda, disappeared on 24 January 2010. In the elections which have decreed the Rajapaksa victory, he supported the opponent Fonseka. His wife alleges collusion between the army and the current president Sirisena.


     

    25/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”

    At the conclusion of the 50th week of prayer for Christian unity, Francis said that “authentic reconciliation between Christians” can “only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other’s gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first”. He also mentioned “in a special way the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation.”

    25/01/2017 - VIETNAM

    As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again

    The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.





    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


