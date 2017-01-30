Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
05/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Day for Life in the wake of St. Theresa of Calcutta, to counter throw away logic and population decline
At the Angelus Pope Francis expresses unity with the Italian bishops. "Every life is sacred." "Both the child about to be born and the person who is going to die." Christians must "be the light and salt in your daily life environment". "Keep away from the pollutants germs of selfishness, envy, slander". Our communities must shine "as places of welcome, solidarity and reconciliation".
04/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: reject capitalism if it makes money a god and discards the weak
The rules of the economic and social system should be changed "in favor of an economy of communion’” which "gives life, because it shares, including the poor, uses profits to create communion". Tax evasion "before being illegal acts are acts that deny the basic law of life: mutual aid".
04/02/2017 - IRAQ
Mosul offensive toward the final stage. UN: 250 thousand in could escape from the west
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman expresses fears of mass emigration. At least 66 thousand people flock to the refugee camps. The agency operates seven camps and is building two more. Additional concerns for those fleeing from Hawija district: "They risk is of being kidnapped or blown up on mine."
04/02/2017 - INDIA
Director of Caritas India: Investing in human resources is a prerequisite for industrial growthby Nirmala Carvalho
Father Frederick D'Souza comments of the Union budget 2017-2018. It allocates more resources to infrastructure and rural areas. The director of the social arm of the Catholic Church points out some deficiencies. They need more money for agriculture, protection of women and the development of castes, tribal groups and minorities.
04/02/2017 - THAILAND - MYANMAR
Bangkok and Naypyidaw revive partnership: 18 new memoranda of understanding signed
The goal is to increase "investments of Thai entrepreneurs in Myanmar". 16 deals for private sector and two at a governmental level (Dawei and fishing). Strengthening small and medium enterprises, to ensure sustainable development. Plans for a shoe factory and development of digital sector.
04/02/2017 - MONGOLIA
Mongolia’s public debt of 580 million dollars to be paid by March, public support
The country is mired in an economic crisis due to a collapse in foreign investment, a slowdown in trade with China and the low prices of raw materials. The Mongolian currency, the Turgik, this year lost nearly a quarter of its value.
04/02/2017 - TIBET - CHINA
Tibetan musician freed after four years in prison for his patriotic songs
After a brief period on the run he was arrested in 2012. Tibetans joy at singer’s release. He had written songs in honor of the Dalai Lama. Monk also freed.
03/02/2017 - CHINA
Xi Jinping wants 50,000 football schools by 2025
The government wants to increase the number of football schools to 20,000 by 2020. The Chinese president wants to see China as an elite football nation.
03/02/2017 - CHINA
Left behind, 15-year-old boy commits suicide in Yunnan
"Dad, When I die, you will be happy because you won’t be bothered anymore,” the boy writes in suicide note. China has 61 million left-behind children, the population of Great Britain. Children are often raised in conditions of social deprivation. The government is trying to deal with the problem.
03/02/2017 - INDIA
India’s 2017-2018 budget targets rural areas badly affected by demonetisation
Survey expects growth to slow from 7.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent. Demonetisation has badly affected demand and increased uncertainty. Growth in defence spending has been cut despite tensions with Pakistan and China. More money will go for women, the poor, health care, and infrastructure.
03/02/2017 - IRAQ
For pastor in Amadiya, Trump’ order is an opportunity to make Iraq a plural and united country
Fr Samir is directly involved in the refugee emergency. For him, the US president’s decree is an opportunity for Islam to rethink and renew itself. The order affected families "ready to go". The head of Iraq’s counterterrorism was prevented from leaving for the United States to meet his family. “No one wept” when Saudi Arabia closed its doors.
03/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: may the nonviolence become the characteristic style of politics
In a message addressed to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Francis writes that "when the victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge, they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".
03/02/2017 - CHINA
Richard Madsen: Creative Chinese Christians are beyond the control of the Patriotic Association (Part Three)
Rigid control is fomenting a backlash from the underground community. These are organized in many ways and are not "enemies" of the government a priori, indeed they collaborate in social development. The help of the communities to stabilize marriages is viewed in a positive way by the state. The new regulations on religious activities launched by Xi Jinping are perhaps doomed to failure.
03/02/2017 - KOREA - UNITED STATES
Seoul and Washington in favour of missile shield opposed by Beijing, Moscow and the Korean Church
Mattis and South Korea’s acting president reiterated the need for the THAAD anti-missile system. For the Chinese, Trump is strengthening the US presence in Northeast Asia. Catholic Church is against turning the Korean peninsula into the focus of a new cold war.
03/02/2017 - VIETNAM
Hue, plainclothes police attack a group of priests and block prayer service
Fr. Phan Van Loi reports new crackdown by the authorities. Over the past two months there has been a significant increase in controls on the local community and the movements of priests. Attack over Thien An monastery, the center of a dispute between Catholics and Communist leaders for the possession of land.
03/02/2017 - BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Pope Francis creates the new archdiocese of Chittagong in Bangladeshby Sumon Corraya
Msgr. Moses Costa is the new archbishop. The appointment was announced by Msgr. George Kocherry, apostolic nuncio in the country. The Catholic religion arrived there in the mid 1500s with Portuguese missionaries. Today the faithful are almost 49 thousand; 8 diocesan priests, 10 religious priests and 71 nuns.
03/02/2017 - UNITED STATES - IRAN
Trump ready to enact new sanctions against Iran in response to missile tests
03/02/2017 - VATICAN
Maronite Church: 2017 Year of martyrdom and martyrs
The jubilee year will take place from February 9 th, the feast of Saint Maron, to March 2, 2018, feast of the first Maronite Patriarch. Bechara Rai: The Church suffers persecution in many places, even in the Middle East. Pope Francis: The contemporary martyrs, many more than in the first centuries.
02/02/2017 - HONG KONG – CHINA
Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua disappears mysteriously in Hong Kong
Tycoon who had a close relationship with party leaders and Xi Jinping goes missing under contradictory circumstances. Suspicions fall on Beijing for violating Hong Kong’s autonomy like in the case of five missing booksellers.
02/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope calls on Religious to bring Christ to his people
On the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord and the XXI World Day for Consecrated Life, Francis exhorts consecrated to shun the "temptation of survival", which can render "dreams of the elders" sterile. In the multi-cultural transformation that we are going through is important that "the men and women religious insert themselves with Jesus in life, at the very heart of these major transformations. The mission - in accordance with any particular charism - is one that reminds us that we were invited to be the leaven of this concrete mass".
02/02/2017 - SRI LANKA
Activists call for faster reconciliation and greater involvement of religious leadersby Melani Manel Perera
The Law and Society Trust focuses on the recommendations made by the government’s reconciliation task force. Two activists participated in the work in gathering victims’ statements. "What is amazing is that the relatives of the victims don’t have feelings of revenge,” says one.
02/02/2017 - RUSSIA
Kirov District ready to ban Jehovah's Witnesses
For the district police, the religious group distributes material that incites extremism.
02/02/2017 - BANGLADESH
More than 5,000 students attend the funeral of Br John Rozario, a well-known Catholic educatorby Sumon Corraya
Bangladesh’s first native educator, who ran three high schools, died yesterday at the age of 81. Muslim and Hindu students remember him as an example for the religious life “with a pure soul and kind heart." Under his stewardship, schools prospered and acquired prestige.
02/02/2017 - MYANMAR
Police arrest the instigator of the murder of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer friend of Aung San Suu Kyi
Myint Swe was arrested near the Thai border. The NLD calls the crime a political assassination and a “terrorist attack”. For the UN, it is an act retaliation. Radical Buddhist Ma Ba Tha group sends its condolences. Source tells AsiaNews that the victim was killed because he was involved in rewriting the constitution.
02/02/2017 - JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdomby Bernardo Cervellera
The movie is not an apology for apostasy. It has the courage to raise religious questions about God, suffering, his silence in an age of indifference. It reiterates the topicality of martyrdom, but lacks the Catholic joy shown by Japanese saints and all the martyrs of the Church. Japan is not a "swamp," but a land of concerns and conversions.
02/02/2017 - SOUTH KOREA-VATICAN
“Francis effect” taking root and spreading in Daejeon Diocese
A diocesan synod to root the turning point in Korean society caused by the Pope’s visit in 2014. A "journey together" that has given birth to two currents: one is to actively live the spirituality of martyrdom; the other is to apply professional knowledge and skills of the laity in evangelization.
02/02/2017 - CHINA
Richard Madsen: Chinese Christians persecuted by Party Nationalism (Part Two)
With the fall of Marxism-Leninism, the Party seeks to gain acceptance as the defender of the glorious Han culture. Christianity and Islam branded as "foreign religions." Bonds with the universal Church viewed with suspicion as "a covenant to the bring the Chinese government down". Persecution in Zhejiang.
02/02/2017 - UNITED STATES - IRAN
Iran's missile tests: Washington accuses Tehran of destabilizing behavior
First clash in rising tensions between new US administration and the Islamic Republic. The counselor for national security on the "alert" for Iran’s "malicious actions". Also critical of Obama who has "failed" to respond to the provocations of Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister: Washington should stop seeking a "pretext" for "new tensions."
02/02/2017 - US-KOREA-JAPAN
Pentagon chief at war with Kim Jong-un and to improve the US economy
North Korea is the last stages of developing intercontinental missile capabilities that could also target the United States. South Korea and Japan are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. Trump threatens to abandon the alliance with Tokyo and Seoul if they do not pay more for defense. Mattis and Trump want to boost US arsenal. The US defense, the most powerful and expensive in the world, has an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.
01/02/2017 - CHINA
Thousands of petitioners arrested in Beijing
Hope and despair fill those who seek justice. Repression includes arrests, beatings and hospitalisation in mental institutions Human rights activists complain of abuses, “disappearances”, and suspicious deaths in government ‘black jails’.
01/02/2017 - NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang sends people out to collect manure because of the lack of fertiliser
With Chinese New Year slowing down imports from China, North Korea mobilises people to collect manure by reducing markets’ operating hours. This controversially pushes up food prices.
