Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

09/01/2017 - VATICAN
In his speech to the diplomatic corps Francis stresses the importance of religions for peace and therefore their commitment to deny that one can kill in God's name, promote disarmament, particularly nuclear, and non-violence , the migrants and the protection of children, the protection of nature, the value of religious freedom.
09/01/2017 - EGYPT
Eight dead and ten wounded in attack against checkpoint in the Sinaiby Loula Lahham
Security forces and civilians are killed and hurt in the incident. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. In the latter, the second this year in the Sinai, terrorists opened fire on the checkpoint, followed by the blast of car packed with explosives, which damaged surrounding buildings.
09/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Sindh rejects law against forced conversions, a big disappointment for Christians and Hindusby Kamran Chaudhry
In November, the provincial assembly had adopted the law unanimously, outlawing forced conversion and marriage of minors. Every year about a thousand girls and young women are forced to repudiate their religion. Thirteen lawmakers who drafted the bill received death threats.
09/01/2017 - PHILIPPINES
Millions of faithful join Black Nazarene procession in Manila despite high alert over possible attacks
The centuries-old statue of Christ moved through the capital with Catholics praying for graces and miracles. Thousands of police patrolled the streets of the capital. Fewer accidents than in the past with no casualties and only a hundred minor injuries reported. Card Tagle highlights selfless love and service to others following the example of Jesus.
09/01/2017 - KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Kazakhstan provides more humanitarian aid to Syria
Aid (food and medicines) reached the Syrian port of Tartus. The “humanitarian situation in the country remains catastrophic,” said Kazakh Ambassador.
09/01/2017 - INDIA
Nun in Kandhamal: crucified Christ compelled her to serveby Santosh Digal
Sister Prabhati Sual Singh took her vows together with six other sisters, joining the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy. The newly consecrated comes from Kandhamal district, scene of widespread persecution by Hindu radicals in 2008.
09/01/2017 - CHINA
Guizhou Protestant pastor jailed on espionage charges
“This is political persecution pure and simple," his lawyer says. “From a legal point of view, the charges against pastor Yang just don't stand up. How could he have revealed any state secrets?” a fellow pastor asks. " I think Yang Hua is innocent, and yet they have locked him up for such a long time."
09/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is simple, know, worship and follow Jesus
"This is the center of our life: Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is manifest, has shown himself to us, we are invited to know him, to recognize him, in life, in so many circumstances of life, recognizing Jesus, knowing Jesus. "
09/01/2017 - SRI LANKA - CHINA
Southern Sri Lanka: clashes and wounded in protests against a Chinese port
Colombo is finalizing an agreement with Beijing for the concession of a coastal area for a period of 99 years. The project will force the eviction of the local population. The investment plan is part of the Chinese strategy of "One Belt, One road".
09/01/2017 - SOUTH KOREA
Seoul warns Pyongyang: Another missile test will bring tougher sanctions
In his speech for the new year, Kim Jong-un has announced that an intercontinental missile capable, of hitting the US is almost ready.
09/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Young Palestinian who killed four soldiers Islamic State "sympathizer"
According to the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "all elements" show that the 28-year old Fadi Qunbar was a supporter of the jihadist movement. But there is no evidence to support this thesis. Yesterday he drove a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers; four soldiers dead, 17 others were injured.
08/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: true mission is not proselytizing, but attraction to Christ through witness
"May the Virgin Mary help all Christians to preserve an increasingly lively awareness and appreciation of our baptism and to follow faithfully the path opened by this sacrament of our rebirth".
08/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first"
Francis baptizes 28 children. “The faith given in Baptism, means a life of faith, because faith is lived, it means to walk on the road of faith and bear witness to the faith. "
07/01/2017 - JAPAN - SOUTH KOREA
Diplomatic crisis over statue of a "comfort woman"
Placed in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan, in South Korea, Japan has seen the move as a provocation. The gesture made by one of the groups who question the agreement between Seoul and Tokyo.
07/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
"Christmas Train for peace" between Muslims and Christians to Faisalabadby Shafique Khokhar
The initiative stems from a joint project between Islamabad and the Ministry for Human Rights. The convoy departed from Rawalpindi on December 22. The carriages decorated festively with garlands, banners, Christmas trees, a Nativity Scene. Similar efforts "can build bridges between people professing different faiths."
07/01/2017 - INDIA
Card. Gracias: acquittal of nun’s alleged rapists grave injusticeby Nirmala Carvalho
The two criminals accused of having drugged, bound and abused a nun in Chhattisgarh are released "for lack of evidence." Archbishop of Mumbai, "we will challenge the verdict on appeal." The limited percentage of convictions are a danger both for the victims and for society.
07/01/2017 - LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Aoun in Riyadh, asserts independence on visit with Saudi "enemies"
07/01/2017 - UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
UAE bans sale and possession of tigers and lions as pets
Offenders risk up to six months in prison and fines up to $ 140 thousand. Large felines represent a status symbol to show off in homes, cars and on the streets. The new law also cover dog owners: registration, use of leash and vaccination mandatory.
06/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: like the Magi, "Those who seek light, must go out and search” and “place their own life on the line”
Some 60,000 people gather in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer. Francis has some volunteers, including some who are poor and homeless, hand out a booklet titled ‘Icons of Mercy’ to those present.
06/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Magi reflect the attitudes of the believer, Herod the bewilderment of those who turn inward
On the feast day of the Epiphany, Pope Francis stressed the different attitudes of the Magi and Herod towards the news that "a king was born". One the one hand, the Magi "in their lives have not let their hearts be anesthetized;” on the other, there is “The bewilderment of those immersed in the culture of winning at any cost, in that culture where there is only room for ‘winners’, whatever the price.”
05/01/2017 - MYANMAR
Myanmar covers up evidence of abuse against Rohingya Muslims
Activists and international NGOs criticise the findings of a government commission, which rejected allegations of abuse. For the latter, the presence of mosques is proof there is no persecution. Myanmar’s Muslim minority mourns its own Aylan.
05/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
About 110 imams are arrested in Lahore for hailing Salman Taseer’s murderby Shafique Khokhar
The arrests took place on the anniversary of the death of Punjab’s governor, murdered because he had defended a Christian, Asia Bibi. Activists and ordinary people braved death threats and attended the memorial service.
05/01/2017 - EGYPT
Cairo’s new media crackdown cancels Ibrahim Eissa’s popular TV showby Loula Lahham
The journalist explains on Facebook that whilst his “burdens and responsibilities" have “opened many minds", they have also led to "a lot of pressure." The speaker of parliament had accused him of "criminal disinformation." A long-time critic of the establishment, he has received awards and honours for his fight for freedom of information.
05/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Lahore: Evangelical Christian accused of blasphemy for tearing up pages of the Qurʾān
Shahbaz Babu risks the death penalty for writing his name on the pages of Islam’s sacred book even though he is completely illiterate. The charge appears to be due to a business dispute. The accused is also popular among some Muslims for his prayer meetings.
05/01/2017 - CHINA
Veterans protest again in Beijing over unpaid benefits
About 500 ex soldiers "besiege" the PLA headquarters in the capital. War veterans refuse to give up, but the government does not appear to be listening.
05/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: We need a vocational culture, "with wide horizons and the breath of communion"
"To be credible and be in touch with young people, priority must be given to listening, knowing how to 'waste time' in welcoming their questions and their desires. Your testimony will be more persuasive if, with joy and truth, you know how to speak of the beauty, the amazement and wonder of being in love with God".
05/01/2017 - SOUTH KOREA
Trial opens against President Park Geun-hye
MEPs: "She severely and profoundly violated the constitution". Her lawyer: "unjustly condemned, like Jesus or Socrates"
05/01/2017 - CHINA
Illegitimate Bishop Tu Shihua, ordained in 1959, has died aged 98by Elizabeth Li
According to an obituary of the Council of Chinese bishops, the bishop was Rector of the National Seminary in Beijing between 1983 and 1992, as well as a leader of the Patriotic Association and the Council of Chinese Bishops.
05/01/2017 - INDIA
Chhattisgarh, two criminals accused of the rape of a Catholic nun acquitted
The Kerala missionary was drugged and abused in June 2015. Christian leaders have denounced from the beginning the serious shortcomings in the conduct of investigations. The trial may have been compromised by the negligence of the investigators.
05/01/2017 - USA
"Promising" advances in anti-malaria vaccine research
The research was conducted by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, Seattle. A weakened form of the parasite was created and used and experimentation suggests that the method is safe and generates a good immune response.
05/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Netanyahu asks for pardon of Israeli soldier condemned with murder of a Palestinian
Just hours after the court ruling, the Israeli prime minister already speaks of pardon for Elor Sergeant Azari. He spoke of "hard and painful day" and reiterates his full support for the soldier and his family. Israeli President underscores that such an action is currently "premature." The request will be examined after judges determine sentence.
