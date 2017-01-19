Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA
Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of people from economic and business world.
26/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community
Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.
26/01/2017 - INDIA
Republic Day in India: separatists detonate nine bombs in Assam and Manipur
The bombs claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent, which is fighting for the independence of the states of the Northeast. There were no casualties or damage, but the explosion could have caused a massacre. In Assam, a bomb detonated shortly after the passage of children.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”
At the conclusion of the 50th week of prayer for Christian unity, Francis said that “authentic reconciliation between Christians” can “only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other’s gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first”. He also mentioned “in a special way the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation.”
25/01/2017 - VIETNAM
As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again
The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.
25/01/2017 - ASIA
For Transparency International, the fight against corruption is ineffective in Asia
Most of the continent’s countries are in a critical situation. Corruption is up in Cambodia and Thailand but slightly better in Afghanistan. North Korea and Syria remain at the bottom of the ranking. The jury is still out over China whose vaunted fight against graft has ben ineffective.
25/01/2017 - MIDDLE EAST – SPAIN
Real Madrid drops the cross from its crest to sell in Arab countries
The decision was made out of "cultural sensitivity". The Spanish club has major business interests in the Gulf. Sports have attracted Arab capital. However, “Should the team remove the crown from its crest when it plays in Republican countries?” fans ask.
25/01/2017 - INDIA
Archbishop of Bangalore tells youth to beware of the dangers of the Internet
Mgr Bernard Moras releases a message for the upcoming Synod on youth in 2018. He warns that virtual reality "is like Aladdin's lamp, which makes us get whatever we want,” but conceals predators and criminals. By making everything accessible, Internet turn young people into “weak and fragile twigs,” who do not accept failure.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "It’s not up to us to teach God what to do"
At the General Audience Francis says we cannot place conditions on God, but have to trust Him, knowing that this means "becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations ".
25/01/2017 - INDONESIA
In Central Java, the Solo Imlek Festival or Chinese New Year promotes "unity in diversity"
Unlike the city of Semarang, the Solo Imlek Festival in Surakarta has not sparked criticism from radical Muslim groups. It includes dance performances, food stands, fashion shows and exhibits.
25/01/2017 - KAZAKHSTAN - SYRIA
Timid "breakthrough" in first direct peace talks on Syria in Astana
For Turkey, the meeting has increased the level of "trust" between the two sides. Russian expert: "The beginning of a" process with an important aspect in "psychological terms." But positions between government and rebels remain distant, awaiting UN meeting in Geneva.
25/01/2017 - CHINA
Human Rights Lawyers tortured to extract "confessions"by Wang Zhicheng
Among the nearly 300 detained lawyers 50% are Catholic or Protestant Christians. Beatings, electric shocks, threats, deprived of liquids to coerce them into admitting they "conspired against state security". The lawyers’ wives threatened.
25/01/2017 - INDIA
India celebrates Msgr. Fernando Ocariz, new prelate of Opus Deiby Nirmala Carvalho
Pope Francis has appointed the Franco-Spanish bishop as the third successor of St. Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer. For 22 years Msgr. Ocáriz accompanied his predecessor Msgr. Echevarría in his travels; they visited India three times. His appointment marks a "new stage."
25/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
UN condemns Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes in the territories.
The government announces the construction of 2,500 new housing units. The most impressive expansion project in recent years. Strong Palestinian condemnation. United Nations contrary to: "unilateral actions" obstacle to peace and the two-state solution. No comment from the White House, which confirms the desire to "get closer" to Israel.
24/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – CHINA
Trump bans federal funding for international pro abortion NGOs
No more federal funding will go to pro-abortion NGOs. Activist Reggie Littlejohn, who is elated by the president’s historic decision, slams International Planned Parenthood and its Malthusian policies. Card Dolan applauds the decision.
24/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
For Pakistani activists, the abduction of intellectuals is a failure of the Stateby Shafique Khokhar
Prof Salman Haider and four Lahore bloggers have been missing for almost three weeks, possibly kidnapped for criticizing radical elements in the government and the military. Anyone who is accused of a crime should have the right to defend himself in a court of law. Pakistan ranks among the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists and human rights defenders.
24/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – CHINA
White House to stop Beijing's "imperialist" policy in the South China Sea
24/01/2017 - INDIA
The ecumenism of blood, tortured clergyman, and vocations in Odishaby Nirmala Carvalho
A clergyman was arrested in Telangana as he handed out copies of the Bible. He is now in hospital in serious condition. Sajan K George cites the murder of an Australian clergyman, Graham Staines, as a prelude to the anti-Christian pogrom of 2008. He says to pray for the clergyman: “May the blood of the martyrs be the seed of future Christians and of ecumenical unity."
24/01/2017 - INDIA
Kandhamal district has six new priests, including the first Salesianby Santosh Digal
Three Capuchin friars were ordained on Saturday; two deacons and Fr Digal, a Salesian, were ordained yesterday. Mgr Barwa, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneshwar, led both ceremonies. "I want to be a pastor for those who are in need," the Salesian said.
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope:respond "here I am" to God's call, even when angry with him, the important thing is to be true
After Adam, who hid because he was afraid of the Lord, God begins to call and to hear the answer of the men and women who say, "Here I am. I'm willing. I'm willing. " . "He likes to argue with us." "He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because he’s a Father! But this is also a form of 'Here I am' ".
24/01/2017 - MALAYSIA – SINGAPORE
Activists urge Singapore to stop the execution of a Malaysian citizen
S. Prabagaran, 29, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking. For his lawyer, “the prisoner was denied a fair trail;” he needs a review.
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: to offer "narratives marked by the logic of 'good news'" to our time
Francis' message for the 51st World Communications Day is entitled: "Fear not, for I am with you" (Is 43.5). Communicate hope and faith in our time. " Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realize how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation".
24/01/2017 - JAPAN
Towards a special law to allow the Emperor to abdicate
The last abdication in the history of the country took place over 200 years ago. The emperor's desire and the lack of legislation on the subject. The indications of the commission established to deliberate. More than 90% of Japanese favors the Emperor’s wish. 2018-2019 may mark a new era for the Chrysanthemum Throne.
24/01/2017 - SYRIA - VATICAN
Vicar of Aleppo: Christians and Muslims celebrate Card. Zenari and papal delegate
The apostolic nuncio and under-secretary of the Congregation for Integral Human Development visited the northern metropolis from 18 to 23 the. Msgr. Abou Khazen: "Joy" of the faithful for our continued "presence." The "gratitude" of Muslims who "say they have learned charity from us." The cautious "hope" in Astana talks, to reach a "cease fire".
24/01/2017 - IRAQ
Mosul, the final battle. Isis expel people from west bank of the Tigris
The Islamic State militias expel inhabitants of the western part of the river. Jihadists deploy fighters and snipers in homes and commercial establishments to repel the assault by government forces. Iraqi and Kurdish army devise strategy to win back the entire city.
24/01/2017 - USA-ASIA
Trump pulls US from Trans-Pacific pact. The consequences for China
The new US president receives the support of Bernie Sanders: these agreements are "a disaster" and have cost "millions of jobs" for Americans. John McCain: The US withdrawal from the Pacific leaves all the space open for Chinese hegemony. Cuts to funding of international organizations that procure abortions.
23/01/2017 - CHINA
Two-child policy produced more than 18 million newborns, but problems remain
Births rose by 11.5 per cent in 2016 over 2015. However, child-rearing costs against low family incomes are not likely to stop the rapid aging of the population.
23/01/2017 - KAZAKHSTAN – SYRIA
Syria peace talks start in Astana amid a "war of words" between government and rebels
For the first time, government delegates and representatives of armed groups meet. Rebels refuse to hold the first session “face-to-face” to protest the government’s failure to respect the truce. Syria’s chief negotiator calls the opposition’s attitude "provocative". Russia’s role and Turkey’s shift are key factors.
23/01/2017 - EGYPT – ISLAM
“We shall build the biggest church,” says Al Sisiby Loula Lahham
Egypt’s president makes the pledge to Patriarch Tawadros. The Institute for Islamic Legal Research defends the right of Christians to build churches in Muslim countries. However, Copts are still discriminated in society.
23/01/2017 - NEPAL
As government is slow in providing aid, young Christian volunteers Christians step in to help quake victimsby Christopher Sharma
About 100 high school and university students spent their winter holidays bringing aid to the 14 most affected districts, fixing tents and providing hot meals. The government pledged funding in three installments, but not even the first has been provided.
23/01/2017 - TAIWAN – VATICAN
Tsai Ying-wen to Pope Francis: Together for non-violence and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait
The Taiwanese president sent a letter to the pope in response to his Message for World Day of Peace centred on non-violence. She heeds the Holy See’s appeal on behalf of women, children, and migrants, and for aid to refugees and earthquake victims. Taiwan is "a beacon for democracy in Asia." With mainland China, she calls for setting "aside the baggage of history and engage in positive dialogue.”
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
