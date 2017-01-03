Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

On the feast day of the Epiphany, Pope Francis stressed the different attitudes of the Magi and Herod towards the news that "a king was born". One the one hand, the Magi "in their lives have not let their hearts be anesthetized;” on the other, there is “The bewilderment of those immersed in the culture of winning at any cost, in that culture where there is only room for ‘winners’, whatever the price.”