Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
|
31/12/2016 - VATICAN
"As another year draws to a close, we pause before the crib, to thank all the signs of divine generosity in our lives and in our history." " Looking at the manger means recognizing that the times ahead call for bold and hope-filled initiatives, as well as the renunciation of vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances". We live in a culture that "idolizes youth trying to make it eternal," but which "condemns our young people to have no place in society".
31/12/2016 - PAKISTAN
Punjab, victims intoxicated by illegal alcohol at Christmas now 49by Shafique Khokhar
The toxic liquid came from a local police station. Many are still hospitalized in serious condition. About 30 people have been buried. Family members of the deceased praying in the streets.
31/12/2016 - TAIWAN
Boom in sales of Taoyuan prison cuisine
Appreciated for the quality and price, the prisoners' food is flying off the shelves. In 2015 revenues reached $ 15 million. The program, which started in 2006, involves hundreds of women in the country's 50 prisons.
31/12/2016 - SYRIA-VATICAN
Card. Zenari: Truce a "positive" step that brings some "relief". Damascus faces water emergency
The apostolic nuncio speaks of cautious optimism for the ceasefire reached by government and rebels, with the mediation of Russia and Turkey. The "immediate objective" is to promote "the distribution of humanitarian aid” and to "relaunch the negotiations". "Greater participation" of Christians in the celebrations for Christmas, a national holiday in Syria.
30/12/2016 - SRI LANKA
Oblates of Mary Immaculate gift stationery and books to 50 poor children in Colombo (photos)by Melani Manel Perera
The children live in a multiethnic area of the capital that developed after 1971 for many of the city’s beggars. Children performed in a Christmas play to tell parents to stay clear of alcohol abuse.
30/12/2016 - THAILAND
Assembly’s surprise move gives the king the power to appoint supreme patriarch of Buddhism
An amendment to the 1992 Sangha Act is approved, weakening Buddhist council proposal. For two years, Thailand has failed to name a new supreme patriarch.
30/12/2016 - NEPAL - CHINA
China and Nepal announce first joint military exercises. To Delhi’s irritationby Christopher Sharma
The Nepalese army will be formed to address the theaters of war and terrorist attacks. China wants to expand its influence and restrain the movements for the liberation of Tibet.
30/12/2016 - SYRIA
Caritas Syria: children turn to theater to rebuild the country with peaceful Christmasby Sandra Awad*
Over 500 children have attended a show dedicated to the "birth of peace". In Damascus, there is no water and electricity; but in the dark you can see the "light" that illuminates the world. Toys, scarves, gloves and wool socks distributed to children most in need. A young actor says: Peace is not only a miracle but "we are the first who must build it".
30/12/2016 - PAKISTAN
Fr Joseph Louis, "activist for Lahore’s poor", has died (photos)by Kamran Chaudhry
The priest was ill for some time. He served twice as Caritas executive secretary. In 1997, he set up a trust to fund education for adults and children, as well as health and professional skills development in the archdiocese’s rural areas. He also founded a housing colony for poor Christians and a centre for the blind.
30/12/2016 - CHINA - VATICAN
Underground Church on Ninth Assembly: Chinese Catholics used as pawns and tools of political tacticsby Elizabeth Li
The Assembly ended yesterday aimed at "dividing the Church in China". For an elderly priest, "Pope Francis’ position is ambiguous and vague." Allowing underground bishops into China's bishops' conference would give them the majority. The "optimistic" towards Chinese government are either "naive" or "ambitious."
30/12/2016 - MYANMAR
Card Bo calls for fasting and a prayer for peace on 1st January
In his end-of-year message, the archbishop of Yangon appeals to all religions: "Let all of us flock to our monasteries, churches, temples and mosques carrying placards and flags depicting the words STOP ALL WARS!”
30/12/2016 - CHINA
World’s highest bridge’ opens today in China
It cost about US$ 144 million and stands almost 600 metres high.
30/12/2016 - EGYPT-US
Government and Christians against US interference in Church reconstructionby Loula Lahham
US Congress discusses a law authorizing the supervision of the work of reconstruction of churches and buildings destroyed by Islamic extremists. 84 in total from 2013 to the present. Cairo authorities and Christian groups call the norm illegitimate form of interference. Fr. Greiche: Where was the United States when the Muslim Brotherhood burned the churches?
30/12/2016 - SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Truce between the Syrian government and rebels holds. Most “serious" to date
The cease-fire came into force at midnight and seems to hold over much of the territory. Outbreaks of violence in Idlib and in the eastern part of Damascus. Analysts and experts talk of "serious" truce with a greater chance of success than in the past. Washington excluded from the negotiating table.
30/12/2016 - RUSSIA - USA
Washington expels 35 Russian diplomats. Moscow waits for Trump
They have 72 hours to leave the country. Two buildings used by Russian intelligence also closed down. They are accused of cyber attacks that affected American elections and penalized Hillary Clinton. Obama calls on "friends and allies" to engage with Russia. A new edition of the Cold War, which favors military escalation and the economy. Trump: Let's move on.
29/12/2016 - SYRIA – TURKEY – RUSSIA
Putin announces a cease-fire agreement between Damascus and the rebels
The Russian President confirms that the Syrian regime and the armed opposition have reached an agreement. Three documents were signed with a truce taking effect at midnight tonight over the “entire territory." The Islamic State and other Jihadi groups are excluded. Moscow and Ankara reiterate peace talks in Astana, but Assad’s future remains the Gordian knot.
29/12/2016 - PAKISTAN
Justice and Peace Commission prays for the 43 victims of the Christmas tainted liquor incidentby Shafique Khokhar
29/12/2016 - NEPAL
Fear of attacks leads to ban of New Year celebrations in Kathmanduby Christopher Sharma
The authorities have banned concerts, fireworks and shows in the capital and two neighbouring districts. For many angry Nepalis, "The Western New Year has been part of our culture” and it is unfair to ban it. The decision will force Christians to cancel festivities, but some will prepare for 1st January with Bible readings.
29/12/2016 - CHINA - VATICAN
Politburo members receive Catholic representatives of Ninth Assemblyby Elizabeth Li
Bishops and laity met Yu Zhengsheng, a permanent member of the Politburo, Liu Yandong, the State Council, Sun Chunlan, director of the United Front. Video of the meeting. The Assembly ended today with Eucharistic adoration. Masses during these days presided by legitimate and illegitimate bishops; some bishops did not celebrate.
29/12/2016 - SRI LANKA
Wewala parish gifts Christmas food bags to 139 poor familiesby Melani Manel Perera
The packages were handed out on 24 December. The parish, which is part of the Archdiocese of Colombo, is home to 2,500 families. Parishioners chose the beneficiaries, people who find it hard to hide their poverty.
29/12/2016 - SYRIA
Mass graves and evidence of crimes against humanity found in "liberated" Aleppo
The bodies of 21 people killed in east Aleppo are found, including five children and five women. Charges and counter-charges are made with respect to violence, human rights violations and summary executions of civilians. Moscow and Damascus slam Western governments for covering massacres perpetrated by jihadists and insurgents.
29/12/2016 - CHINA - VATICAN
Official and underground priests unsatisfied with Assembly and participating bishopsby Wang Zhicheng
The emphasis on "independence" and "autonomy" does not bode well for dialogue between China and the Vatican. The Religious Affairs Bureau asks the Holy See for "flexibility and pragmatism." The Assembly is like a theater in which all the scripts are already written. The participating bishops confuse the red of their skullcaps - the blood of the martyrs - with the red of the regime's ideology.
29/12/2016 - INDONESIA
From accuser to accused: radical Muslim leader charged with insulting Christianity
Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), has led the charge against the Christian governor of Jakarta for blasphemy. Now the Indonesian Catholic Students Association (PMKRI) has filed charges against him for statements he hade on Christmas Day.
29/12/2016 - CHINA
Xinjiang, five deaths in car bomb "terrorist attack"
The explosion took place in Karakax county, in the south of the region. The fight against terrorism and religious repression.
29/12/2016 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE - USA
Rift deepens between (outgoing) US administration and Israel over settlements
Kerry said in his last speech that the two-state solution "is the only way to peace." And the settlements are "a threat". Netanyahu replies: "prejudiced" speech and "unbalanced words ". President elect Trump on Twitter: "Israel hold on." The Jerusalem municipality has postponed the vote for the go-ahead for 492 new homes in the east.
29/12/2016 - BANGLADESH
Dhaka, production resumes after textile strike. 1,500 workers laid off
The workers had been on strike for two weeks over wage increase. The sector risked collapse, 59 companies forced to stop machines. 80% of the garments for foreign market.
28/12/2016 - CHINA – VATICAN
Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assemblyby Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
28/12/2016 - INDIA
Caritas India to bring fraternal and human aid to cancer patientsby Santosh Digal
This is part of its 2017 Lent campaign. Each year, the social arm of the Catholic Church in India pursues programmes to improve people's living conditions. In over 50 years of activity, it has funded nearly 23,000 projects worth US$ 205 million.
28/12/2016 - IRAN
Boom in Iran's exports of non-oil commodities: up 10 per cent to US$ 31.59 billion
The trade balance registered a positive gain of US$ 55 million. Imports stand at US$ 31.5 billion, up 4.3 per cent, especially in natural gas, LPG and light industrial oil. Its main partner are China, UAE, and Turkey. Iran’s economic and trade partnership with Germany is also growing.
28/12/2016 - EGYPT
Cairo, new corruption scandal involving Justice official with huge treasureby Loula Lahham
Jamal al-Din al-Laban, a Justice Ministry official, is arrested after large sums of cash in local and foreign currency as well as jewels and title deeds are found at his home. Irony and outrage prevail on the web with most users believing that "They are all corrupt."
28/12/2016 - PAKISTAN
After India’s flop, Pakistan rejects proposal to scrap the 5,000-rupee banknote
The Senate proposed eliminating the banknote to stem the circulation of illegal money. The Finance Ministry stopped the move. India’s failure prompted the government to focus on digital banking instead of abolishing cash.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
29/12/2016 INDONESIA
25/12/2016 VATICAN
27/12/2016 YEMEN - INDIA
28/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®
|