Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

This is the reason for our joy and gladness: this Child has been "born to us";

he was "given to us", as Isaiah proclaims (cf. 9:5).

The people who for two thousand years has traversed all the pathways of the world

in order to allow every man and woman to share in this joy

is now given the mission of making known "the Prince of peace"

and becoming his effective servant in the midst of the nations. Pope Francis Photo Credit: Trappiste-Vitorchiano (www.edizionitrappiste.it)