Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

by Wang Zhicheng

For the largest annual exodus to the world, 2.5 billion trips will be made on road; 350 million by train; "Only" 50 million will be made by air. The majority of travelers are migrant workers who leave the countryside and go to cities for work. For the New Year they return to celebrate with their family. The sign of the Rooster is auspicious because, a sign of the sun, it wards off bad spirits.









