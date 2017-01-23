Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

|
29/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "if in our communities there were more poor in spirit, there would be fewer divisions, conflicts and controversies"
“The happiness of the poor in spirit has two dimensions: towards goods and God. With respect to material goods, this poverty in spirit is sobriety: not necessarily surrender, but the ability to taste what is essential, sharing; the ability to renew every day the wonder for the goodness of things without added weight in the opacity of voracious consumption: the more I have, the more I want.”
28/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: consecrated life should shy away from worldliness, offer the "freshness" of the Gospel
Concerned about the declining numbers of the consecrated, the pontiff notes that a world dominated by the culture of the provisional and money forgets "the beauty of a simple and austere life". He calls for evangelising in lieu of the culture of success at any price, shying away from worldliness, yet maintaining the "strength of mission".
28/01/2017 - CHINA
More antibiotic-resistant superbugs found in China
More and more patients are infected with superbugs that can even resist last resort antibiotics used in extreme situations. About 1 per cent of those samples were resistant to colistin. The danger is that nothing might be available to treat bacterial infections, a remote scenario that cannot be ruled out.
28/01/2017 - RUSSIA
Domestic violence decriminalised in Russia
State Duma approves new legislation 380-3. Now it needs the approval of the upper house and President Putin, usually a mere formality. Perpetrators of domestic violence will only be fined. Activists slam the government.
28/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Pakistan bans TV host for hate speech targeting missing activists
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hosts a programme on Bol TV. In the past, he has been at the centre of controversy for giving abandoned children to childless couples and hosting anti-Ahmadi Islamic radicals. His comments can provoke violent reactions against those calling for the return of five missing intellectuals.
28/01/2017 - TURKMENISTAN
Government repression against freedom of thought and religion continues in Turkmenistan
Despite denials by the authorities, hard labour and torture are used against religious scholars and communities. At least two Muslim prisoners died in top-security Ovada-Depe prison in the second half of 2016. Lukman Yaylanov died in summer 2016, possibly as a result of torture, and Narkuly Baltayev several months later.
28/01/2017 - SYRIA – RUSSIA – TURKEY
After Astana, Moscow manoeuvring to become the supreme arbiter of the Syrian conflictby Pavel Felgenhauer
Trump signed two executive order to keep "terrorists" out of the US. Giving priority to Christian refugees, he suspends admissions for Syrians. For 90 days, Iraqis, Iranians, Somalis, Libyans, Sudanese and Yemenis are barred from the US. Iran’s president responds by rejecting walls. Meanwhile, talks about Syria’s future continue. On the recent Astana talks, we propose the reflection of an expert. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
27/01/2017 - PHILIPPINES – KUWAIT
Bishops express sorrow for Filipina executed in Kuwait
The woman, who maintained her innocence, was executed along with six other people. Duterte wants to reintroduce the death penalty in the Philippines right away. For Bishops' Conference, “death should make us all advocates against the death penalty.”
27/01/2017 - EGYPT
Arab spring’ anniversary marked quietly amid economic crisis and terrorist warningsby Loula Lahham
For Egypt’s president, the revolution was a turning point in Egypt’s history, a sign of the Egyptian people’s desire for change. The decline in tourism and inflation have negatively affected an already ailing economy. Only the Tahrir Square metro station is no closed; no public celebration was held and no violence has been reported.
27/01/2017 - NEPAL
India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women traffickingby Christopher Sharma
In 1993 she founded Maiti Nepal, an NGO that has saved hundreds of girls from prostitution abroad. Every year, at least 5,000 women end up in India, China, as well as Arab and African countries. The Padma Shri is India’s fourth highest award.
27/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
New child labour law “not enough” for Pakistani activistsby Kamran Chaudhry
Sindh’s Provincial Assembly bans employment for minors under 14 and sets stricter rules for those up to 18. Pakistan's constitution guarantees free and compulsory education for children 5 to 16 years, but about 12.5 million children are forced to work. Economic reforms are needed.
27/01/2017 - MALAYSIA - NEW ZEALAND
Wellington praises Kuala Lumpur plan for the support and training of Rohingyaby Joseph Masilamany
The New Zealand Minister for Immigration on official visit to Malaysia. Ensuring training and placement to open the doors to jobs market. Since 2005, New Zealand has provided for the resettlement of 1,997 refugees from Myanmar, including 277 Rohingya.
27/01/2017 - INDONESIA
Twenty-two Indonesians with links to the Islamic State, including a former government official, repatriated
The former official brought his family to Turkey to turn them into the soldiers of the Islamic State. Many Indonesians now fear radical Islamist infiltrators in the government. At least a thousand Indonesians are in Syria fighting for the Islamic State.
27/01/2017 - CHINA
Beijing defends the free exchange of goods, but not the free exchange of ideas
The website of the Unirule Institute of Economics, a supporter of the market economy and economic reforms, was shut down, officially because it lacks licenses to publish news. The institute's founder, Mao Yushi, has been criticised for his negative views of Mao Zedong and past top party officials.
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Fear of everything, the sin that paralyzes Christians
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity
Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".
27/01/2017 - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi activist convicted of "ties" with foreign journalists
27/01/2017 - CHINA
Nearly three billion travel to greet the Year of the Roosterby Wang Zhicheng
For the largest annual exodus to the world, 2.5 billion trips will be made on road; 350 million by train; "Only" 50 million will be made by air. The majority of travelers are migrant workers who leave the countryside and go to cities for work. For the New Year they return to celebrate with their family. The sign of the Rooster is auspicious because, a sign of the sun, it wards off bad spirits.
26/01/2017 - LEBANON
Muslim-Christian meeting in Beirut to jumpstart dialogue and fight against fundamentalismby Fady Noun
The Saudi Embassy in Beirut sponsored an interfaith meeting on the topic ‘Lebanon unites us’ in order to clear the air in Saudi-Lebanese relations. Sunni Mufti stresses the need to promote Christian-Muslim coexistence. Shias are absent because of Saudi attacks against Hezbollah.
26/01/2017 - MYANMAR
Two Kachin Christians arrested by Myanmar military set to go to trial
Dumdaw Nawng Lat and Langjaw Gam Seng belong to the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC). They have been charged with "illegal association" and helping “outlaws" by passing photos of a bombed out church to the media. They risk up to five years in prison. Rights groups slam the lack of due process in the case.
26/01/2017 - PAKISTAN
Church slams sanitation work in Faisalabad only for “non-Muslims" (photos)by Kamran Chaudhry
The city’s waste management company began a recruitment campaign for local candidates who are healthy and non-Muslims. For the Justice and Peace Commission, this is discrimination. Christians hold the most menial jobs in the country’s big cities. Public sector jobs reserved for non-Muslims are only 5 per cent of the total.
26/01/2017 - INDONESIA
Palestinian Embassy calls on Islamic groups not to use its flagby Mathias Hariyadi
Palestine’s diplomatic mission warns against any improper use of the Palestinian flag in marches and demonstrations. Such use “cannot be accepted". Many Indonesians often identify the Palestinian flag with Islam. For Indonesian minister, the embassy’s request "must be respected by all Indonesians, including Muslim groups."
26/01/2017 - CHINA
Han Dongfang: Dismissals, arrests, and jail do not stop Chinese workersby Han Dongfang
Labour unrest is growing in China. Xi Jinping calls on the official union to. "[R]epression no longer works as in the past." The director of the China Labour Bulletin analyses the situation.
26/01/2017 - INDIA
Indian Church: Women need medical care, not "safe abortion"by Santosh Digal
In India 10 women die each day for abortions beyond 20 weeks. Every year the number of abortions reaches nearly seven million. The reasons are primarily economic and social. Reduce selective abortions of girls; more prevention; grant protection to women who tend to resort to harmful practices.
26/01/2017 - CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholicsby Lorenzo Bai
The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.
26/01/2017 - ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
Arab League against Israel: the colonies, a sign of "contempt" for the international community
Ahmed Aboul Gheit statement on behalf of the organization leaders. The Netanyahu government wants to "derail" all "efforts" for the two-state solution. The UN Security Council does not comment on the settlement expansion plans.
26/01/2017 - INDIA
Republic Day in India: separatists detonate nine bombs in Assam and Manipur
The bombs claimed by the United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent, which is fighting for the independence of the states of the Northeast. There were no casualties or damage, but the explosion could have caused a massacre. In Assam, a bomb detonated shortly after the passage of children.
26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA
Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points
Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of people from economic and business world.
26/01/2017 - SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka: January still a "black month" for Journalismby Melani Manel Perera
Journalists and activists remember their colleague Prageeth Eknaligoda, disappeared on 24 January 2010. In the elections which have decreed the Rajapaksa victory, he supported the opponent Fonseka. His wife alleges collusion between the army and the current president Sirisena.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”
At the conclusion of the 50th week of prayer for Christian unity, Francis said that “authentic reconciliation between Christians” can “only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other’s gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first”. He also mentioned “in a special way the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation.”
25/01/2017 - VIETNAM
As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again
The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.
