Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future

04 February 2017
    • 03/02/2017 - CHINA

    Richard Madsen: Creative Chinese Christians are beyond the control of the Patriotic Association (Part Three)
     

    Rigid control is fomenting a backlash from the underground community. These are organized in many ways and are not "enemies" of the government a priori, indeed they collaborate in social development. The help of the communities to stabilize marriages is viewed in a positive way by the state. The new regulations on religious activities launched by Xi Jinping are perhaps doomed to failure.

     




    03/02/2017 - VATICAN

    Maronite Church: 2017 Year of martyrdom and martyrs

    The jubilee year will take place from February 9 th, the feast of Saint Maron, to March 2, 2018, feast of the first Maronite Patriarch. Bechara Rai: The Church suffers persecution in many places, even in the Middle East. Pope Francis: The contemporary martyrs, many more than in the first centuries.

     


    03/02/2017 - CHINA

    Xi Jinping wants 50,000 football schools by 2025

    The government wants to increase the number of football schools to 20,000 by 2020. The Chinese president wants to see China as an elite football nation.

    03/02/2017 - CHINA

    Left behind, 15-year-old boy commits suicide in Yunnan

    "Dad, When I die, you will be happy because you won’t be bothered anymore,” the boy writes in suicide note. China has 61 million left-behind children, the population of Great Britain. Children are often raised in conditions of social deprivation. The government is trying to deal with the problem.

    03/02/2017 - INDIA

    India’s 2017-2018 budget targets rural areas badly affected by demonetisation

    Survey expects growth to slow from 7.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent. Demonetisation has badly affected demand and increased uncertainty. Growth in defence spending has been cut despite tensions with Pakistan and China. More money will go for women, the poor, health care, and infrastructure.

    03/02/2017 - IRAQ

    For pastor in Amadiya, Trump’ order is an opportunity to make Iraq a plural and united country

    Fr Samir is directly involved in the refugee emergency. For him, the US president’s decree is an opportunity for Islam to rethink and renew itself. The order affected families "ready to go". The head of Iraq’s counterterrorism was prevented from leaving for the United States to meet his family. “No one wept” when Saudi Arabia closed its doors.

    03/02/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: may the nonviolence become the characteristic style of politics

    In a message addressed to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Francis writes that "when the victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge, they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".

     

    03/02/2017 - KOREA - UNITED STATES

    Seoul and Washington in favour of missile shield opposed by Beijing, Moscow and the Korean Church

    Mattis and South Korea’s acting president reiterated the need for the THAAD anti-missile system. For the Chinese, Trump is strengthening the US presence in Northeast Asia. Catholic Church is against turning the Korean peninsula into the focus of a new cold war.

    03/02/2017 - VIETNAM

    Hue, plainclothes police attack a group of priests and block prayer service

    Fr. Phan Van Loi reports new crackdown by the authorities. Over the past two months there has been a significant increase in controls on the local community and the movements of priests. Attack over Thien An monastery, the center of a dispute between Catholics and Communist leaders for the possession of land.

     

    03/02/2017 - BANGLADESH - VATICAN

    Pope Francis creates the new archdiocese of Chittagong in Bangladesh

     by Sumon Corraya

    Msgr. Moses Costa is the new archbishop. The appointment was announced by Msgr. George Kocherry, apostolic nuncio in the country. The Catholic religion arrived there in the mid 1500s with  Portuguese missionaries. Today the faithful are almost 49 thousand; 8 diocesan priests, 10 religious priests and 71 nuns.

     

    03/02/2017 - UNITED STATES - IRAN

    Trump ready to enact new sanctions against Iran in response to missile tests

    Hard line of the new US administration against the Islamic Republic now confirmed. The measures relate to individual or entities involved in the missile program. Delicate nuclear deal increasingly at risk. Tehran's reply: "provocatory" and unfounded attitudes. Trump’s actions undermine moderates in Tehran.

    02/02/2017 - HONG KONG – CHINA

    Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua disappears mysteriously in Hong Kong

    Tycoon who had a close relationship with party leaders and Xi Jinping goes missing under contradictory circumstances. Suspicions fall on Beijing for violating Hong Kong’s autonomy like in the case of five missing booksellers.

    02/02/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope calls on Religious to bring Christ to his people

     On the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord and the XXI World Day for Consecrated Life, Francis exhorts consecrated to shun the "temptation of survival", which can render "dreams of the elders" sterile. In the multi-cultural transformation that we are going through is important that "the men and women religious insert themselves with Jesus in life, at the very heart of these major transformations. The mission - in accordance with any particular charism - is one that reminds us that we were invited to be the leaven of this concrete mass".

    02/02/2017 - SRI LANKA

    Activists call for faster reconciliation and greater involvement of religious leaders

     by Melani Manel Perera

    The Law and Society Trust focuses on the recommendations made by the government’s reconciliation task force. Two activists participated in the work in gathering victims’ statements. "What is amazing is that the relatives of the victims don’t have feelings of revenge,” says one.

    02/02/2017 - RUSSIA

    Kirov District ready to ban Jehovah's Witnesses

    For the district police, the religious group distributes material that incites extremism.

    02/02/2017 - BANGLADESH

    More than 5,000 students attend the funeral of Br John Rozario, a well-known Catholic educator

     by Sumon Corraya

    Bangladesh’s first native educator, who ran three high schools, died yesterday at the age of 81. Muslim and Hindu students remember him as an example for the religious life “with a pure soul and kind heart." Under his stewardship, schools prospered and acquired prestige.

    02/02/2017 - MYANMAR

    Police arrest the instigator of the murder of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer friend of Aung San Suu Kyi

    02/02/2017 - JAPAN - UNITED STATES

    The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom

     by Bernardo Cervellera

    The movie is not an apology for apostasy. It has the courage to raise religious questions about God, suffering, his silence in an age of indifference. It reiterates the topicality of martyrdom, but lacks the Catholic joy shown by Japanese saints and all the martyrs of the Church. Japan is not a "swamp," but a land of concerns and conversions.

    02/02/2017 - SOUTH KOREA-VATICAN

    “Francis effect” taking root and spreading in Daejeon Diocese


    A diocesan synod to root the turning point in Korean society caused by the Pope’s visit in 2014. A "journey together" that has given birth to two currents: one is to actively live the spirituality of martyrdom; the other is to apply professional knowledge and skills of the laity in evangelization.

     

    02/02/2017 - CHINA

    Richard Madsen: Chinese Christians persecuted by Party Nationalism (Part Two)

    With the fall of Marxism-Leninism, the Party seeks to gain acceptance as the defender of the glorious Han culture. Christianity and Islam branded as "foreign religions." Bonds with the universal Church viewed with suspicion as "a covenant to the bring the Chinese government down". Persecution in Zhejiang.

     

    02/02/2017 - UNITED STATES - IRAN

    Iran's missile tests: Washington accuses Tehran of destabilizing behavior

    First clash in rising tensions between new US administration and the Islamic Republic. The counselor for national security on the "alert" for Iran’s "malicious actions". Also critical of Obama who has "failed" to respond to the provocations of Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister: Washington should stop seeking a "pretext" for "new tensions."

     

    02/02/2017 - US-KOREA-JAPAN

    Pentagon chief at war with Kim Jong-un and to improve the US economy

    North Korea is the last stages of developing intercontinental missile capabilities that could also target the United States. South Korea and Japan are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. Trump threatens to abandon the alliance with Tokyo and Seoul if they do not pay more for defense. Mattis and Trump want to boost US arsenal. The US defense, the most powerful and expensive in the world, has an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.

     

    01/02/2017 - CHINA

    Thousands of petitioners arrested in Beijing

    Hope and despair fill those who seek justice. Repression includes arrests, beatings and hospitalisation in mental institutions Human rights activists complain of abuses, “disappearances”, and suspicious deaths in government ‘black jails’.

    01/02/2017 - NORTH KOREA

    Pyongyang sends people out to collect manure because of the lack of fertiliser

    With Chinese New Year slowing down imports from China, North Korea mobilises people to collect manure by reducing markets’ operating hours. This controversially pushes up food prices.

    01/02/2017 - BANGLADESH

    Tight controls on insults to the religious sentiment at Dhaka’s book fair

     by Sumon Corraya

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the month-long Amar Ekushey Fair today. February is considered the "month of the language". The event is a venue for thousands new books. Plainclothes agent will monitor stalls to ensure respect for religions.

    01/02/2017 - USA - MIDDLE EAST

    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

     by Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.

    01/02/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Christian hope "is not something that may or may not happen, it's a certain reality"

    "Each time we are confronted with death, or that of a loved one, we feel that our faith is tested. All our doubts emerge". "Our resurrection and that of loved ones, then, is not something that will happen or not, but it's a certain reality, as it is rooted in the event of the resurrection of Christ. Hope therefore means learning to live in expectation".

    01/02/2017 - LAOS – CHINA

    Chinese banana plantations banned for endangering the environment and farm workers

    Initially, the ban covered only Tonpheung and Huayxai provinces, but the authorities eventually extended it. Banana plantations have disrupted local farming practices and polluted ground water. Last year, one worker died from exposure to toxic chemicals.

    01/02/2017 - CHINA

    Protestant church destroyed in Henan

    Some members of the congregation were locked in a room as masked officials tore down part of the building. Protestant churches are targets. Fear grows of a nation-wide crackdown.

    01/02/2017 - PAKISTAN

    Missing intellectuals and activists risk death penalty, charged with "blasphemy on social networks."

    by Shafique Khokhar

    The only one to have reappeared is Professor Salman Haider; the other four bloggers are missing for nearly a month. The complaint lodged by Shuhada Foundation. Even if they are acquitted, "their lives will still be miserable."

     

    01/02/2017 - INDIA - USA

    Christian leader: not just Trump, India does not welcome Muslims either

     by Sajan K George

    World opinion is shocked by the US President decision to block the entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. In India, an amendment to the Citizenship Act provides for a similar solution. Muslims are excluded altogether. They may be naturalized persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, especially Hindus.





