» 04/27/2017, 11.40
HONG KONG-CHINA
Paul Wang
9 activists arrested in preparation for Xi Jinping visit to Hong Kong
Those arrested are all members of groups struggling for democracy. Attempt to “frighten" public opinion. China excludes political reforms within the next 10 years. The EU: universal suffrage would give more solidity to the territory government.
