26 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 04/26/2017, 10.35

    CHINA

    Beijing launches first aircraft carrier built on Chinese soil



    It is the second in the history of the fleet. The government has started construction in 2015. The scheduled start-up will not be before 2020. The launch worries Washington and its allies concerned about the Chinese military presence in the region. 

    Beijing (AsianNews) - Beijing launched the Shandong today, the first aircraft carrier built entirely on national territory, displaying its growing naval power. The flagship of the Chinese fleet was inaugurated at a port site in Dalian, in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

    The Shandong launch ceremony took place three days after the 68th anniversary of the Chinese Navy and was chaired by Fan Changlong, vice president of the Central Military Commission. President Xi Jinping, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, was not present at the event.

    The Type 001A  military aircraft, as it has been temporarily named,  is the second aircraft carrier in the history of the Chinese fleet after Liaoning, a former Soviet cargo ship imported from Ukraine and put into service by the Navy in 2012.

    The government began designing Shandong in November 2013 and its construction on site in 2015. The new aircraft carrier is scheduled to enter into operation not before 2020, allowing the Navy to install adequate equipment. The battleship, 315 meters long and 75 meters wide, has a cruising speed of 31 knots and a total weight of 70,000 tons.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China
    war industry
    aircraft carrier
    shandong
    navy fleet











    See also

    11/08/2011 CHINA – KOREA
    China’s aircraft carrier threatens “the stability of the Pacific”
    South Korean government sources tell AsiaNews that China wants to “control international waters” and “settle the Taiwan issue once and for all”. Military analysts say that the “Varyag can cause great damage”. However, for US sources, China’s is a “long way from having the military capabilities of the United States”.

    23/10/2009 CHINA
    Chinese ship seized by pirates reaches Somali coast
    Questions remain as to whether China’s Navy will attack to free the hostages. If that happens, it would be China’s first naval battle in centuries. Ship seizure sparks a patriotic wave online.

    24/11/2010 KOREA
    U.S. sends aircraft carrier to Yellow Sea and calls on China to condemn attack
    Obama is "outraged". On Sunday joint US- South Korea military manoeuvres. EU delegation leaves Pyongyang ahead of schedule. Bodies found of two civilians killed in the bombing.

    12/08/2011 CHINA – UNITED STATES – KOREA
    US wants “explanations” from China about its aircraft carrier
    Washington calls on Beijing for explanations about the ‘Varyag’, the first aircraft carrier to fly the red flag of the People’s Republic. A Korean source tells AsiaNews the ship was refitted because the US “cut defence spending”. This is threat to everyone, “especially Taiwan.”

    03/12/2010 CHINA – UNITED STATES – JAPAN
    Vast US-Japan military exercise begins today
    China slams the war games, perceived as almost constituting a military threat. Japan and the United States respond saying that the war games had been planned for a long time. Everyone views them as a way to put pressure on North Korea as well as Beijing.



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-EGYPT
    Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...

    Papa Francesco

    To mark his upcoming visit to the country (28-29 April), Pope Francis today sent a video message to the Egyptian people. " Our world, torn by blind violence, which has also afflicted the heart of your dear land – needs peace, love and mercy; it needs workers for peace. "


    ISLAM
    The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    After every terrorist attack, there is the tendency to say, "This is not Islam." Yet those criminal acts are justified and inspired by texts that are the reference point for Muslims and Islamic institutions worldwide. There is an urgent need to reform Islam from within, by the Muslims themselves. Coexistence with other religions is the way to remove Islam from sclerosis and stagnation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.