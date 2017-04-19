|
CHINA
Beijing launches first aircraft carrier built on Chinese soil
It is the second in the history of the fleet. The government has started construction in 2015. The scheduled start-up will not be before 2020. The launch worries Washington and its allies concerned about the Chinese military presence in the region.
|
