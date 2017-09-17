|
|
» 09/23/2017, 15.19
CHINA – NORTH KOREA
Beijing limits oil exports to North Korea
Following last week’s UN sanctions, China will restrict oil exports on 1st October and suspend textile imports on 30 September. Meanwhile, petrol prices have gone by 20 per cent. Workers’ Party and military stage rallies in support of Kim Jong-un's statement against the US and Trump.
See also
11/08/2017 16:18:00 KOREA
China to be neutral if Kim attacks the US. Mattis now hopes in a diplomatic solution
After the verbal joust between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the US Secretary of Defence stresses that a war in Korea would be "catastrophic." The Chinese Communist Party's Global Times writes that if the United States and South Korea attack North Korea, China will have to intervene to prevent it.
17/05/2017 14:38:00 KOREA
Moon Jae-in in favour of dialogue with Kim Jong-un
South Korea’s new president differs from Donald Trump, who wants tighter sanctions. Seoul does not want to pay for the US THAAD anti-missile radar system. Since the latter can monitor Chinese territory, China has imposed economic sanctions on South Korean companies.
15/04/2017 12:10:00 KOREA
Amid winds of war, the Korean Church prepares the country for elections and peace
Pyongyang responds with threats "of nuclear strikes" if the US carries out any provocative gestures. The United States aircraft carrier Carl Vinson is deployed to the Korean peninsula. Chinese Minister: Enough provocations and threats. The bishops' conference questions presidential candidates over their policy toward North Korea. Msgr. Lazzaro You Heung-sik sceptical about the possibility of violent acts.
22/09/2017 09:59:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un responds to "deranged" Trump
For the first time, a Korean leader addresses an international audience. Trump "will pay dearly for his speech" to the UN, " unprecedented rude nonsense." The launch of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean is paramount. China and Russia are pushing for calm and not to get caught up in "military hysteria". Moon Jae-in: We do not want the collapse of North Korea.
17/08/2017 08:56:00 KOREA - USA
Moon: There will be no new war on the Korean peninsula
100 days since the beginning of his mandate, the South Korean President reiterated his approach to North Korea: openness to dialogue and sanctions. Any military option (of the US) will need Seoul's consent. Pyongyang has to stop the production of nuclear weapons. Relations with Japan.
|
|
