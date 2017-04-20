|
04/26/2017, 15.31
CHINA
Five Protestants sentenced up to five years in prison in Xinjiang
All five attended a bible study group as part of a group of 40 Christians. They were arrested for “gathering a crowd to disrupt social order”. Prosecutors reportedly sent the case back twice for further investigation before indicting them. All five pleaded not guilty and said they would appeal the verdict.
