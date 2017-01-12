18 January 2017
    » 01/18/2017, 17.38

    PHILIPPINES

    Fourth World Apostolic Congress on Mercy underway in Manila



    Some 5,000 delegates from around the world are attending the five-day congress that opened on Monday. Its main themes are mercy, compassion, and value of human life against the background of a country in a war mode.

    Manila (AsiaNews) – The five-day World Apostolic Congress on Mercy (Wacom) opened on Monday at the Manila Metropolitan Cathedral-Basilica in Intramuros, centred on the themes of mercy, compassion, and the importance of human life.

    The summit is taking place against the backdrop of the Filipino government’s bloody war on illegal drugs that has claimed so far more than 6,000 lives.

    Speaking on the sidelines, Mgr Broderick Pabillo, auxiliary bishop of Manila, today said that "Nowadays people are lonely and overwhelmed by technological gadgets, there is no one to rely on. Divine Mercy tells us that whatever we do, wherever we are, God loves us . . . We are loved”.

    With respect to the government’s war on drugs, Fr Prospero Tenorio, Wacom Asia secretary general, said that “Basically there are killings, something like the absence of peace, but what we are saying is that this is a very important situation wherein through our faith, we should not allow fear to reign but rather our love and devotion to God”.

    At the same time, “This is an opportune time to show our love to the least of our brothers, to the poor who are in need, and to those who took the wrong path, that they be given the opportunity to show the beauty of life,” Tenorio added.

    Some 5,000 delegates came from 40 countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Austria, United States, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

    Pope Francis, who could not be present, is represented by his special envoy, Mgr Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of Lyon.

    The first Wacom was held in Rome (Italy) in 2008, followed by Krakow (Poland) in 2011, and Bogotá (Columbia), in 2014. Some 3,000 delegates attended the first two editions, and about 2,000 the third.
