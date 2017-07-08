|
JAPAN
Government hangs two prisoners
Justice Minister Katsutoshi Kaneda ordered the executions, the 18th and 19th since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power in December 2012, carried out without prior notice to family and lawyers. Japan’s Catholic bishops are a leading voice against the death penalty. Amnesty International complains that one of the prisoners had asked for a retrial. The other had given up on his defence.
