» 10/10/2017, 17.35
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Jakarta, first collection of Catholic religious songs launched
Thousands of Catholics at Unlimited Worship Conference and Charity Concert 2017. Participants were able to attend various musical performances and moments of prayer. The testimony of Fr. Rob Galea. At the end of the event a charity concert.
05/10/2013 PHILIPPINES
Filipino Catholic Band launches album dedicated to Christmas
After 26 years a new collection focusing on the birth of Jesus. The official presentation on 12 October in Manila, with a free concert open to the public. On the band’s website a few tracks available. A mix of songs in Filipino and English , which speak of the historical " characters and events ".
23/08/2014 INDONESIA
Jakarta, hundreds of students participate in "Live for God, Life for Good"
With this motto, young Catholicsjoined the initiative promoted by Persink activists. The movement born in the 80's aims to help students of state institutions in their journey of faith and formation. Moments of meditation and spiritual reflection alongside activities and games.
04/04/2005 INDONESIA - VATICANO
Indonesia remembers the Pope of dialogue and tolerance
He never ceased praying for us after the tsunami tragedy, says the Archbishop of Jakarta.
04/04/2005 INDONESIA TRIPS IN ASIA AN OVERVIEW
In the world's most populous Muslim country the Pope called for full religious freedom
In a Jakarta Stadium crowded for mass the Pontiff spoke in the national language, Bahasa Indonesia.
24/09/2011 INDONESIA - MALAYSIA
Indonesian Center teaches sacred music to young Malaysian Catholics
The Liturgy Pusat Musik (PML) is one of the most prestigious institutions in Indonesia, through music, it spreads the Word of God. For one week the directors of the centre held a seminar in Sabah in East Malaysia. They emphasize the "enthusiasm" of the over 300 participants. At the end a Choir Festival was held.
