» 10/28/2017, 10.19
INDONESIA
Mathias Hariyadi
Jakarta approves law against Islamist organizations
The measure allows the government to ban organizations threatening the unity of the country. Among the goals of the decree is Hizbut Tahir Indonesia (HTI), a group that promotes sharia and the caliphate. The protests of extremists.
See also
09/06/2017 09:48:00 INDONESIA
Widodo establishes a commission to promote Pancasila against extremism
The organ is tasked with fighting growing extremist ideologies. The Ukp-Pip is an expression of a strong "neo-nationalist" wave; The government's response to the Islamist push for radical movements. The Catholic Church has no representation. The appointment of Ma'ruf Amin, chief witness in the Ahok trial, contested.
02/12/2016 16:18:00 INDONESIA
President Widodo addresses 200,000 peaceful protesters in Jakarta (Video)
Organised to protest against the capital’s governor, who stands accused of blasphemy, the rally turned into a peaceful prayer meeting following the intervention of the authorities and the country’s ulema. Joko Widodo expressed his "appreciation for the large orderly crowd." Police arrested some "provocateurs" who wanted to manipulate the event to criticise the government.
05/11/2016 13:28:00 INDONESIA
For President Widodo, yesterday's demonstrations infiltrated by political agitators
An emergency security meeting is held at the presidential palace after crowd clashes with police. Ethnic Chinese start to express fears. The "blasphemy" case against Jakarta governor will be held in the coming weeks "in a transparent, speedy and clear manner." Deputy speaker Fahri Hamzah, who wants to force Widodo from office, was among the crowd of protesters.
31/10/2016 13:19:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta Muslims defend Christian governor against Islamic radicals
Radical groups plan a march for 4 November against the city’s Christian governor, accused of blasphemy. In fact, the real goal is to divide the country and weaken moderate movements. Extremist groups, possibly linked to the Islamic State, plan to infiltrate protest.
12/07/2017 12:11:00 INDONESIA
Jakarta approves law prohibiting radical Islamist groups
The political view of Islamist movements contradicts the Pancasila's values. The groups are responsible for months of political tensions. Hizbut Tahir Indonesia (HTI) is one of the main goals of the decree. Minister Wiranto says the resolution seeks to protect the unity and the coexistence of Indonesia as a nation. In the country there are increasing episodes of intolerance and sectarianism.
