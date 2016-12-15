Jakarta (AsiaNews) - Indonesian police have killed three terrorists who were about to carry out an attack in Jakarta. A fourth man was arrested. The plan, according to the agents, involved the stabbing of a police officer and as the crowd had thronged to watch, a suicide attack with explosives.



The terrorists target were police officers engaged in ensuring the security of Christmas celebrations in the capital.



Police raided a house in the residential district Puri Serpong 2, in South Tangeran (Banten province, south-west of Jakarta). The terrorists resisted arrest by opening fire on the officers and throwing explosives.



Police inspector general M. Iriawan, says that authorities have searched the house and confiscated a lot of evidence, including a pipe bomb, guns and backpacks containing other explosive. The role of the three terrorists killed is yet to be verified, but according to investigators they are linked to a terrorist cell in Solo (Central Java) who had also planned an attack on the presidential palace, foiled a few weeks ago.



Like every year, around the Christmas holidays, the Indonesian police step up security measures. Even the anti-terrorism squad Densus 88 is involved in terrorism prevention operations. A few days ago, the team arrested another 10 members of the Solo cell. According to the police this was founded by Bahrun Naim, chief suspect for the January attacks on Jakarta, who now fights in Syria with the Islamic State.