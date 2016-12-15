|
|
» 12/21/2016, 09.40
INDONESIA
Jakarta foils terrorist attack killing three extremists
Terrorists planned to target security agents intent on ensuring safety of Christmas celebrations. The police raid in a neighborhood south of Jakarta, shooting the suspects who resisted arrest. A fourth man was arrested. They are all part of the Solo terrorist cell.
See also
07/10/2011 INDONESIA
Yogyakarta, overnight terrorist attack in the heart of the city
The target was the headquarters of a bank, the BIS ATM, in the central Gejayan area also home to several universities, including two Catholic ones. The early morning explosion did not cause casualties or injuries. Police have arrested a suspected terrorist, and seized leaflets claiming responsability.
22/10/2008 INDONESIA
Bali on maximum alert for fear of attacks
Indonesian police foil attack against a huge fuel depot north of Jakarta. State of alert is due to pending execution of 2002 Bali terrorists whose action killed 202 people.
27/10/2008 INDONESIA
Bali attackers: for Islam, are they heroes or criminals?
Conflicting opinions among Indonesian Muslims over the methods used by Amrozi and his companions to promote "holy war." Some consider them "pioneers in the struggle," while others call their act "disproportionate." Their execution has been set for early November; growing alarm over security in the country.
22/04/2009 CHINA
Extraordinary security measures for celebrations of 60th anniversary of Chinese navy
The three-day celebration begins tomorrow in Qingdao. There is tight security around the entire area, partly in order to protect the many foreign leaders. Naval representatives from various countries have been invited, but not from Japan.
29/10/2009 INDONESIA
Jakarta, more violence against students of Christian theology
The police chased the students of Setia from the temporary seat set up in former town hall in West Jakarta. A group of students and teachers is under investigation, five arrested. In July 2008 a Muslim mob had attacked their school, forcing the students to flee. The Christian building wanted by a construction company.
|
|
