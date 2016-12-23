

» 12/29/2016, 17.10



PAKISTAN Justice and Peace Commission prays for the 43 victims of the Christmas tainted liquor incident Shafique Khokhar



Most of the victims were Christians, who died consuming homemade liquor. Muslims are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in Pakistan. Only members of minorities and tourists are exempt from the ban. Tight controls and poverty lead to “homemade” solutions that often include methanol. Toba Tek Singh (AsiaNews) - The National Commission for Justice and Peace of Pakistan (NCJP) has expressed deep sorrow for the death of 43 people, mostly Christians, from tainted homemade liquor at a Christmas party. The incident occurred in Toba Tek Singh, a district in Punjab province. In addition to the dead, at least another 120 people have been hospitalised in critical condition in various hospitals in the province. NCJP president Mgr Joseph Arshad, bishop of Faisalabad, visited the relatives of the victims and expressed to them the condolences of the entire Christian community. "This tragic event,” he said, “turned the joyous festivity of Christmas into mourning with many lives still hang in the balance due to critical conditions” of many patients. The prelate visited the hospital in his city, and prayed for a quick recovery of the sick and for the souls of the departed and for their families. "Life is uncertain,” he explained, “but such untimely and terrible death is hard to cope with. May God grant you the strength to overcome this terrible loss," he told patients and relatives. "A judiciary inquiry needs to be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Mgr Arshad on behalf of the Commission, together with Fr Emmanuel Yousaf and Cecil Chaudhry, respectively the national director and executive director of the NCJP. All three also appealed to government authorities to provide “compensation to the victims’ families”. Most of the dead were Christians, including the people who brought the tainted liquor. In Pakistan, a country with a Muslim majority, Muslims have not been allowed to consume alcoholic beverages since 1977. Only members of the country’s minorities and tourists are allowed to purchase liquor, wine and beer from authorised dealers. Given the extreme poverty of the population and tight controls, many people brew their own liquor, which sometimes contains harmful substances such as methanol, which is used in antifreeze and fuel. "Most Christians do not have enough money to buy good quality liquor, tested and approved by the authorities,” said Aneel Thomas, a Christian activist. “The result is that they prefer another route to alcoholic beverages, and use alcohol used for medical purposes, which has adverse effects on health, and can, in some cases, cause death." "We demand a ban on substandard liquor and alcohol in Pakistan,” he added. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Justice and Peace Commission prays for the 43 victims of the Christmas tainted liquor incident South Asia Pakistan

Most of the victims were Christians, who died consuming homemade liquor. Muslims are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in Pakistan. Only members of minorities and tourists are exempt from the ban. Tight controls and poverty lead to “homemade” solutions that often include methanol.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

23/04/2008 PAKISTAN

Islamabad signs three UN human rights conventions

According to the National Commission for Justice and Peace this is a good first step that must be followed up with a real policy in favour of human rights, one that fights discrimination and upholds the constitution.



17/04/2008 THAILAND

Thai New Year to honour family and the elderly

Catholic Commissions on the Family and on Social development dedicate the Songkran or water festival, which marks the Thai New Year, to promoting the family and respect for the elderly.



26/09/2009 PAKISTAN

All students in Pakistan’s schools required to study Islam

The Commission for Justice and Peace of the Church of Pakistan criticizes the new guidelines for public education. Concern for the civics books that offer only the Islamic point of view.



05/05/2008 PAKISTAN

Church launches workshop in Lahore to train for peace

The National Commission for Justice and Peace inaugurates a peace education programme that brings together Christians and Muslims to give dialogue a chance after years of violence clashes.



19/05/2016 14:02:00 SOUTH KOREA

Gwangju massacre an "open wound for all Korean society"

The president of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace, Msgr. Lazzaro You Heung-sik, speaks to AsiaNews about the importance of commemorating the victims of 1980: "They represented a turning point for the country, and remembering their sacrifice is a must for those who love democracy. But peace is the only way forward, and only dialogue can build it". The government forbids to singing of the symbolic anthem of protest, that set the stage for the end of military dictatorship in South Korea.











