» 12/29/2016, 17.10
PAKISTAN
Shafique Khokhar
Justice and Peace Commission prays for the 43 victims of the Christmas tainted liquor incident
Most of the victims were Christians, who died consuming homemade liquor. Muslims are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in Pakistan. Only members of minorities and tourists are exempt from the ban. Tight controls and poverty lead to “homemade” solutions that often include methanol.
