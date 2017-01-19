Jakarta (AsiaNews) – The Palestinian Embassy in Indonesia warned Muslim groups and associations, radical or not, against using the Palestinian flag in marches and demonstrations.

In an official statement issued yesterday, the Embassy of Palestine in Jakarta cited the recent use of the Palestinian flag during street demonstrations by Islamic extremists against Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who is on trial for blasphemy.

"It’s crystal clear that such [an] attitude, which is not acceptable, cannot be considered by any means as a sign of support or solidarity with Palestine," the Embassy said.

Most Indonesians tends to equate Palestine with Islam. Hence, the struggle for an autonomous Palestinian entity is associated with the defence of the Muslim religion. Thus, in many street demonstrations promoted by Islamic movements, Palestinian flags appear.

At the same time, Muslim groups frequently engage in fundraising in support of Palestine out of solidarity for fellow Muslims. In some cases, such initiatives coincide with events in the Middle East, with Palestinians seen as "victims" of the Israelis.

Palestinian flags have popped up in recent protests promoted by Islamist groups in support of Rizieq Shihab, head of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), who is under investigation by the police for defamation in connection with his fight against the Indonesian Central Bank (BI).

Palestinian flags were also used in the demonstrations in November and December last year.

In its press release, the Palestinian Embassy declined to mention any one group unduly using its flag; however, it is clear that it is aimed at radical Islamic movements.

"Like any foreign embassy (in Jakarta), we are strongly committed not to intervene in domestic issues," the statement said. A Palestinian Embassy official, Sari Amalia, also noted that this is aimed at any future abusive use of the flag.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin also spoke on the matter, expressing his appreciation for the Palestinian Embassy’s statement, which "must be respected by all Indonesians, including Muslim groups."