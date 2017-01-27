|
|
» 02/03/2017, 12.11
BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Pope Francis creates the new archdiocese of Chittagong in Bangladesh
Msgr. Moses Costa is the new archbishop. The appointment was announced by Msgr. George Kocherry, apostolic nuncio in the country. The Catholic religion arrived there in the mid 1500s with Portuguese missionaries. Today the faithful are almost 49 thousand; 8 diocesan priests, 10 religious priests and 71 nuns.
See also
06/10/2016 09:59:00 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Visit of Pope Francis in Bangladesh: happy Christians and Hindus; Muslims divided
On his return from Azerbaijan, the Pope announced that it is "almost certain" that in 2017 he will visit India and Bangladesh. Christians are preparing to welcome him with enthusiasm. The police will increase controls to prevent terrorist attacks. Some Muslims consider him a "model of peace"; others oppose the visit.
12/02/2015 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh government bans foreigners from talking to tribal people in Chittagong
Civil society groups and social activists slam Home Minister order as "racist and unconstitutional." According to the new directives, Bangladeshi citizens and foreign nationals can meet members of indigenous communities only in the presence of civilian or military handlers. Since 1997, the area in question has enjoyed special status. However, for human rights group, the decision shows the government's support for land acquisition by Bengali settlers at the expense of indigenous tribal people.
30/11/2010 BANGLADESH
Imam rapes ten-year-old girl
The 42-year-old man was arrested by police right away. After enduring the violent assault, the girl told her parents everything. Rape charges against the religious leader have been filed. “I want justice,” father says.
18/06/2010 BANGLADESH
Awami League defeated in Chittagong
Bangladesh Nationalist Party-backed candidate gets 480,000 votes and wins the election. Police and BNP activists clash, with 30 people hurt. National strike against ruling party set for 27 June.
06/06/2016 09:31:00 BANGLADESH
Islamic murders in Bangladesh: Catholic slaughtered, policeman’s wife killed in front of child
Sunil Gomez was 71 years old and lived in the village of Bonpara, in the diocese of Rajshahi. Mahmuda Mitu Khanam was the wife of the superintendent of Chittangong police. In recent months, Islamic extremists have claimed responsibility for numerous murders of activists, Christians, blogger. An interfaith candlelight vigil to demand justice.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
28/01/2017 SYRIA " RUSSIA " TURKEY
27/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " KUWAIT
27/01/2017 NEPAL
India awards prize to Anuradha Koirala, a Nepali fighting women trafficking
Christopher Sharma
28/01/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
29/01/2017 VATICAN
30/01/2017 PAKISTAN
27/01/2017 EGYPT
27/01/2017 PAKISTAN
New child labour law “not enough” for Pakistani activists
Kamran Chaudhry
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®