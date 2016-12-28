

» 01/02/2017, 16.42



VATICAN Pope calls on world bishops to protect children from those who kill or exploit them



In a letter, Francis calls on pastors to defend the "Holy Innocents" of our day, the children whose “innocence [is] robbed from them by the oppression of illegal slave labour, prostitution and exploitation”, the “Thousands of our children [who] have fallen into the hands of gangs, criminal organizations and merchants of death, who only devour and exploit their neediness.” Speaking about the shame associated with abuses by priests, he writes, “let us adhere, clearly and faithfully, to ‘zero tolerance’.” Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis wrote to the bishops of the world to remind them that their task is to protect children: those condemned to die of hunger, those forced to emigrate in order to survive, those forced to fight or work, those who are denied an education, those who are sexually exploited, even by men of the Church who should defend them. The pontiff’s reminder came in a letter made public today, but dated 28 December, Feast of the Holy Innocents, the day in which the Church commemorates the children killed by Herod to eliminate the ‘king’ whose birth the Magi had announced. “Christmas is also accompanied, whether we like it or not, by tears. The Evangelists did not disguise reality to make it more credible or attractive. They did not indulge in words that were comforting but unrelated to reality. For them, Christmas was not a flight to fantasy, a way of hiding from the challenges and injustices of their day. On the contrary, they relate the birth of the Son of God as an event fraught with tragedy and grief. Quoting the prophet Jeremiah, Matthew presents it in the bluntest of terms: ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children’ (2:18). It is the sobbing of mothers bewailing the death of their children in the face of Herod’s tyranny and unbridled thirst for power. “Today too, we hear this heart-rending cry of pain, which we neither desire nor are able to ignore or to silence. [. . .] To contemplate the manger in isolation from the world around us would make Christmas into a lovely story that inspires warm feelings but robs us of the creative power of the Good News that the Incarnate Word wants to give us. The temptation is real. “Can we truly experience Christian joy if [. . .] we ignore the cry of our brothers and sisters, the cry of the children? “The same thing is asked of us pastors today: to be men attentive, and not deaf, to the voice of God, and hence more sensitive to what is happening all around us. Today, with Saint Joseph as our model, we are asked not to let ourselves be robbed of joy. We are asked to protect this joy from the Herods of our own time. Like Joseph, we need the courage to respond to this reality, to arise and take it firmly in hand (cf. Mt 2:20). The courage to guard this joy from the new Herods of our time, who devour the innocence of our children. An innocence robbed from them by the oppression of illegal slave labour, prostitution and exploitation. An innocence shattered by wars and forced immigration, with the great loss that this entails. Thousands of our children have fallen into the hands of gangs, criminal organizations and merchants of death, who only devour and exploit their neediness. “To illustrate this point, there are at present 75 million children who, due to prolonged situations of emergency and crisis, have had to interrupt their education. In 2015, 68% of all persons who were victims of sexual exploitation were children. At the same time, a third of all children who have to live outside their homelands do so because forcibly displaced. We live in a world where almost half of the children who die under the age of five do so because of malnutrition. It is estimated that in 2016 there were 150 million child labourers, many of whom live in conditions of slavery. According to the most recent report presented by UNICEF, unless the world situation changes, in 2030 there will be 167 million children living in extreme poverty, 69 million children under the age of five will die between 2016 and 2030, and 16 million children will not receive basic schooling. “We hear these children and their cries of pain; we also hear the cry of the Church our Mother, who weeps not only for the pain caused to her youngest sons and daughters, but also because she recognizes the sins of some of her members: the sufferings, the experiences and the pain of minors who were abused sexually by priests. It is a sin that shames us. Persons responsible for the protection of those children destroyed their dignity. We regret this deeply and we beg forgiveness. We join in the pain of the victims and weep for this sin. The sin of what happened, the sin of failing to help, the sin of covering up and denial, the sin of the abuse of power. The Church also weeps bitterly over this sin of her sons and she asks forgiveness. Today, as we commemorate the feast of the Holy Innocents, I would like us to renew our complete commitment to ensuring that these atrocities will no longer take place in our midst. Let us find the courage needed to take all necessary measures and to protect in every way the lives of our children, so that such crimes may never be repeated. In this area, let us adhere, clearly and faithfully, to ‘zero tolerance’. “Christian joy does not arise on the fringes of reality, by ignoring it or acting as if it did not exist. Christian joy is born from a call – the same call that Saint Joseph received – to embrace and protect human life, especially that of the holy innocents of our own day. Christmas is a time that challenges us to protect life, to help it be born and grow. It is a time that challenges us as bishops to find new courage. The courage that generates processes capable of acknowledging the reality that many of our children are experiencing today, and working to ensure them the bare minimum needed so that their dignity as God’s children will not only be respected but, above all, defended. Let us not allow them to be robbed of joy. “Let us not allow ourselves to be robbed of joy, but guard it and nourish its growth. “May we do this with the paternal fidelity of Saint Joseph and guided by Mary, Mother of tender love, so that our own hearts may never grow hard.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope calls on world bishops to protect children from those who kill or exploit them Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

In a letter, Francis calls on pastors to defend the "Holy Innocents" of our day, the children whose “innocence [is] robbed from them by the oppression of illegal slave labour, prostitution and exploitation”, the “Thousands of our children [who] have fallen into the hands of gangs, criminal organizations and merchants of death, who only devour and exploit their neediness.” Speaking about the shame associated with abuses by priests, he writes, “let us adhere, clearly and faithfully, to ‘zero tolerance’.”



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

13/10/2013 VATICAN

Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima

The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "



05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA

Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope

" Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "







