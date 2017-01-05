12 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/12/2017, 14.10

    SRI LANKA

    Reconciliation task force calls on government to establish a hybrid court

    Melani Manel Perera

    The presidential task force submitted its final document. It was set up last year to seek opinions on how to investigate war crimes. Experts recommend a "hybrid" mechanism that includes national and international judges, as well as experts. The government insists on a local court.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – The special task force established last year by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickreamasinghe to encourage a process of national reconciliation has recommended Sri Lanka immediately set up a mixed special court to investigate crimes committed during the civil war and draw on the expertise of local and international judges, as well as other experts.

    Although the task force stresses the need for impartial investigations to include foreign staff, a government spokesperson said that the body should be exclusively national.

    The Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms (CTFRM) delivered its report to former President Chandrika Kumaratunga. Set up last year, the Task Force was led by Manori Muttetuwegama, a well-known activist and lawyer, together with 11 other experts.

    The latter heard political leaders, religious and civic officials, Tamil Tigers veterans, army officers and military commanders.

    The aim is to create a legal entity able to receive complaints from war victims and provide the best possible assistance, sitting in judgement in a competent and impartial way. For this reason, "The office of the Special Counsel should be established without delay," the report said.

    Previously, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, had called for the creation of a hybrid court in Sri Lanka, noting that "A purely domestic court procedure will have no chance of overcoming widespread and justifiable suspicions fueled by decades of violations, malpractice and broken promises".

    The Task Force calls on the government to ensure a majority of national judges and at least one international judge on every bench hearing cases on accountability and grave crimes committed during the war.

    The selection criteria for judges should be set out by the constitutional council in consultation with professional and civil society organisations and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

    A government spokesman said that even if a government appointed committee makes a proposal, it is for the government to decide what to do.

    Spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne stressed that the government is clear in its stand that a purely domestic mechanism will be used to investigate incidents related to the war whilst foreign technical assistance will be used if required.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    task force
    national reconciliation
    civil war
    crimes
    court
    hybrid











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.