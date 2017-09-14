20 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/20/2017, 17.24

    SAUDI ARABIA

    Riyadh arrests two human rights activists



    The two were waiting for an appeal against prior convictions. Human rights group say the authorities want to crush the country’s human rights movement. Since the start of the month, they have rounded up 30 clerics and scholars.

    Riyadh (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Saudi police arrested two human rights campaigners, Abdulaziz al-Shubaily and Issa al-Hamid, both founding members of the Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association (ACPRA), this according to Amnesty International.

    The latter accuses the kingdom’s rulers of crushing the country’s human rights movement.

    The two men were awaiting appeals of prison sentences handed down against them last year.

    Shubaily was sentenced to an eight-year prison term earlier this year for what authorities described as a threat to public order. Other charges include providing information to foreign organisations about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

    Hamid was tried in April 2016 by Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal Court (SCC) a secretive counter-terror court that convicts human rights defenders and other peaceful dissidents to lengthy prison terms.

    The court convicted him on a long list of charges including “inciting [people] to breach public order”, “insulting the judiciary”, and publishing statements and articles on various issues, including the right to protest and human rights violations by the Interior Ministry.

    So far, Saudi Authorities have not yet released a statement on the matter or confirmed the arrests.

    “This is a dark time for freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia,” said Samah Hadid, director of campaigns for Amnesty International in the Middle-East.

    “These two arrests have confirmed our fears that the new leadership under Mohammed bin Salman is determined to crush the Kingdom’s human rights movement,” she added.

    ACPRA was founded in 2009, then shut down in 2013. All 11 founding members have since been jailed.

    Saudi authorities have rounded up some 30 clerics, intellectuals and academics this month, more than 20 in the last week alone, in what Human Rights Watch has described as “a coordinated crackdown on dissent”.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    saudi arabia
    human rights
    activists
    crackdown
    amnesty international











    See also

    21/04/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
    Saudi Arabia not to increase production more than forecast
    For oil consuming nations current OPEC output ought to increase by at least 11.5 million barrels a day by 2030. Riyadh says it will not go beyond what has been agreed to (from 9 to 12.5 million barrels); it denies its oil fields are over-exploited.

    27/11/2012 VATICAN - SAUDI ARABIA
    New centre for interfaith dialogue opens in Vienna, some ripples over Saudi sponsor
    Named after Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, the centre is designed to advance understanding between religions through educational reform and funding as well health campaigns in poor countries. Cardinal Tauran stressed the importance of religious freedom for everyone, everywhere. Saudis are criticised for promoting dialogue abroad and banning other religions at home. The ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople calls for a leap from dialogue to loving one another.

    19/03/2010 SAUDI ARABIA
    Appeal to King Abdullah to stop execution of person for "sorcery"
    The man, a Lebanese, he held an advice program with "predictions" on satellite TV in his country. Arrested during a pilgrimage and condemned for practicing sorcery before millions of people.

    16/10/2008 SAUDI ARABIA
    For Saudi human rights association death penalty is lawful
    Group spokesman criticises a report by Amnesty International, which says that capital punishment is unfairly imposed; defends rules, stressing that Sharia is the law of the land. Last year 158 people were killed this way.

    03/06/2005 SAUDI ARABIA
    Families of Christians arrested in Riyadh appeal to international community
    The pregnant wife of one of the detainees demands her husband's release so that they can both leave the country. Speaking by phone, prisoners tell stories about every kind of torture and abuse.
    Editor's choices
    JAPAN - VATICAN
    Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan

    Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi

    The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".


    VATICAN - JAPAN
    Pope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends



    During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.