» 07/12/2017, 16.30
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi kingdom open to physical education for girls in public schools
The Education Ministry recently made the announcement. Physical education will respect the Sharia. For conservatives, it is immodest and goes against women’s “nature”. For now, there are no facilities and instructors. To overcome the reticence of opponents, Saudi authorities justify physical education on health grounds.
