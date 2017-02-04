|
» 02/11/2017, 13.15
CHINA – KOREA
Scores of Protestant missionaries from S Korea arrested and expelled
At least 32 have been expelled. Four more were arrested in recent days. They helped defectors from North Korea. In the past, local authorities turned a blind eye on their activities; now they forcefully apply rules on religious activities. Beijing is retaliating against Seoul’s decision to deploy THAAD.
|
