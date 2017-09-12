19 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 09/19/2017, 10.32

    SOUTH KOREA

    Seoul grants military-dads an hour to care for their children



    Firstly only women enjoyed this opportunity. The measure also provides for two days leave for school activities. The Cabinet approves a law to ensure the fulfillment of the military service by the wealthiest strata of society.

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Not only women soldiers, but also men can take an hour per day to take care of their children under a measure approved yesterday by the Cabinet.

    Before, only women could take time off for children's day care under 12 months of life. The measure also provides for a two-day annual leave days to supplement for both sexes if parents attend formal childcare events or schools, including meetings with teachers.

    The Cabinet also approved a law to ensure that the children of senior public officials, celebrities and high-income families do not circumvent mandatory military service. Legislation provides that wealthy families belonging to the highest income tax band  (about 3,000 people) are subject to government control over the military service.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    South Korea
    Seoul
    Parents
    Soldiers
    Army
    Family











    See also

    10/05/2006 SOUTH KOREA
    Low birth rate data released on Parents' Day
    Some 438,000 children were born last year, 8 per cent fewer than the year before, a sign that the country is aging. People over 65 are now 7 per cent of the population but will be 20 per cent in 2026.

    13/10/2011 SOUTH KOREA - USA
    Seoul to change treaty on U.S. troops in South Korea
    The South Korean government wants to change SOFA, the Agreement on the Statute of the armed forces in the area. The decision arose out of two recent incidents of sexual violence, allegedly carried out by US soldiers. The treaty will not be at the center of the official summit in Washington between Obama and Lee.

    21/09/2013 KOREA
    Pyongyang cancels family reunifications: South too hostile
    The Kim regime makes another about face after weeks of détente between two Koreas and “indefinitely" postpones meetings between family members separated by the war of 1950. According to some sources NIS scandal in South behind decision.

    23/08/2013 KOREA
    Family reunification, talks resume between Seoul and Pyongyang
    The representatives of the two governments are committed to finalising technical details to resume meetings between families separated by the Korean War. The North is in desperate need of foreign currency and seems willing to give in to all of the South’s demands. Hopes for resumption of tours to Mount Kumgang.

    18/09/2010 KOREA
    Seoul and Pyongyang ready to restart family reunifications
    The meeting between the two governments facilitated by the Red Cross. The next meetings of families divided by civil war since 1950 could be between October 21 and 27.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.