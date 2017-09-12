|
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul grants military-dads an hour to care for their children
Firstly only women enjoyed this opportunity. The measure also provides for two days leave for school activities. The Cabinet approves a law to ensure the fulfillment of the military service by the wealthiest strata of society.
|
