|
|
» 05/05/2017, 13.49
CENTRAL ASIA
Strategic partnerships growing in Central Asia
Umida Hashimova
Strategic partnership agreements signed by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan mark a turning point for Central Asia. As the region moves towards greater cooperation after years of "atrophied" relations, it will do so on its own good time. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
|
Washington (AsiaNews) – It takes three separate diplomatic efforts for three countries to sign three bilateral strategic partnership agreements. That is exactly what happened over the past four years in Central Asia: first Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed a strategic partnership in June 2013; then Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan concluded one during Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyaev’s first foreign trip to Turkmenistan on March 6, 2017; and a little over a month later, the latest agreement was signed between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan (Tengri News, June 14, 2013; Gazeta.uz, March 6, 2017; Tengri News, April 18). Cumulatively, these two-way agreements have led to the emergence of a Central Asian strategic triangle—a first for the region (Kun.uz, April 22). What exactly does it mean for these countries to have elevated their cooperation to the strategic level, and why did they take such a step at this time?
Overall, in the global practice of diplomacy, strategic partnerships vary greatly in their specific intensity and content. They range from aligning the vital interests of the signatory countries in areas such as security, defense and the economy, to simply expressing a commitment to a greater degree of diplomatic engagement. For the three Central Asian countries in question, signing these strategic partnership agreements at this point has been akin to confirming the absence of major issues in their bilateral relations, the absence of disagreements, and a readiness to start building deeper relations focusing on economic cooperation. Indeed, while bilateral border issues, along with transboundary water issues, are major stumbling blocks in amicable relations across Central Asia, these three countries were able to resolve most of their border issues and are now even discussing simplifying cross-boundary procedures to ease the movement of people and goods (Tengri News, April 18, 2017; Gazeta.uz, December 26, 2016). In other words, the signed strategic partnership agreements announce that these three countries are each other’s close partners and expect relations to continue to grow deeper.
The actual shape their relationships take will undoubtedly depend on the policy goals of the individual countries themselves. At this early state, transportation and trade seem most likely to result in closer cooperation (Tengri News, March 23; Altyn Asr TV Channel, November 5, 2016). Notably, these strategic partnership agreements may be particularly useful in ensuring that the ongoing progress being made in strengthening regional cooperation in Central Asia retains a lower visibility and appears less potentially provocative to some outside players.
The triangular web of strategic partnership agreements may be a conscious replacement for the failed earlier attempt to establish an intra-regional integrationist organization—the Central Asian Union. Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbaev and then-President Islam Karimov launched the Central Asian Union in 1994; the organization functioned, though imperfectly, until its disbandment in 2005, following Russia’s accession to the group (Cacianalyst.org, January 7, 2015). After burning their fingers on that experience, the Central Asian countries are, perhaps unsurprisingly, now eschewing similar high-profile endeavors. Instead, they are focusing on alternative bilateral cooperation options and, in particular, strategic partnership agreements.
Such strategic partnership agreements will likely be how all Central Asian countries move forward in terms of regional cooperation. Until that can happen, however, some of the region’s most contentious bilateral disputes will still need to be resolved—particularly the ones between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. That said, outside the strategic partnership triangle countries, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan had already signed a similar agreement in 2015. And all Central Asian countries have successfully concluded multiple strategic partnerships with countries outside the region with which they have close relations and similar interests (Asia Plus, September 21, 2016). For example, China had signed strategic partnership agreements with all five of these Central Asian republics (EurasiaNet.org, May 13, 2014).
As the strategic partnership triangle countries increasingly cooperate with each other, their interests can be expected to converge more and more. And in the future, the regional triangle will likely graduate to four- and then five-way strategic cooperation. For those watching these developments in the region from the outside, no one should expect the Central Asian states to move too quickly in this direction or for their regional cooperation efforts to necessarily culminate in a regional integrationist organization. The countries still have to do a lot of homework and relearn how to work with their neighbors after their relations atrophied following independence from the Soviet Union. Based on current trends, the cycle of strategic partnerships will likely lead to significant regional unity, but this will happen on the Central Asians’ term—not according to the will or design of outsiders.
Although these above-mentioned strategic partnerships might seem like an insignificant or a nominal gesture between the countries, nonetheless in the regional context it illustrates an important level of bilateral trust and confidence. Also, the fact that the countries arrived at these strategic partnership as a result of their own volition is particularly noteworthy. Only a decade ago, the sovereignty of some of these countries was doubted and now they are comfortably signing multi-million-dollar trade agreements, easing joint border crossings, building bridges across their borders, and establishing not only interstate, but inter-regional road and transportation systems. These processes themselves are worthy of filling entire chapters in modern history books.
See also
06/04/2017 20:40:00 CENTRAL ASIA
Central Asia’s future has many opportunities, but needs cooperation
The region’s five countries are split over unresolved issues rooted in the Soviet period as well as lingering border disputes. Russia and China exert economic and political influence. New initiatives, including from the EU and the US, can provide an opportunity for regional, even global prominence if they cooperate.
14/06/2008 CENTRAL ASIA
Child-slaves: no school, only work "in order to buy bread"
Child labour is still widespread in Central Asia, despite international bans. Children are already marked by it at the age of seven, harvesting cotton or working in bazaars or as housekeepers. Out of poverty, but also because they are forced by the state.
21/09/2007 CENTRAL ASIA
Young People in central Asia : torn between the idols of materialism and the faith
Regional Church leaders speak out. Catholics are a minority of 0.4%, but active. The fascination of materialism’s false idols on poor populations and the need to witness the faith in daily life. Bishop of Astana: progress promotes false models, that are unrealistic and impossible.
20/03/2007 CENTRAL ASIA
Islam’s expansion into the Caucasus and Central Asia
Located in the heart of Eurasia and a crossroad of cultures, the Caucasus/Central Asia region is going through tough times. This is favouring the expansion of Ilamic fundamentalism with potentially destabilising consequences, this, at least, according to scholars from Warsaw’s Centre for Eastern Studies who are participating in an important conference in Rome.
10/08/2009 CENTRAL ASIA
Corruption threatens to stifle Universities in Central Asia
Students and families denounce the widespread practice in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan of asking for heavy "bribes" to guarantee a place in university, or to pass exams. As a result many deserving - but poor - young people, remain excluded, while the value of degrees declines. The opinion of experts.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICAN
Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
|
Books
by Fabrizio Meroni
pp. 288
by p. Pasquale Simone
by Gerolamo Fazzini, 7 euro
pp. 128
by Vincenzo Faccioli Pintozzi
pp. 148
by Paolo Nicelli
pp. 136
by Piero Gheddo
pp. 504
by Claire Ly
pp. 160
by Piero Gheddo
pp. 320
by Gianni Criveller
pp. 132