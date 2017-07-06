|
|
» 07/11/2017, 09.40
IRAN
Tehran throws weight behind UN treaty against nuclear weapons
Iranian representative at the IAEA, Reza Najafi, , affirms the Islamic Republic's commitment on atomic power. The goal is a "non-nuclear" region, which is a "threat" to stability. Over the weekend, 122 nations ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Nuclear powers - including the US, Russia and Israel - boycott the vote.
See also
12/10/2005 IRAN
Tehran ready to resume nuclear talks with Europe
No pre-conditions. But the European countries are asking Iran to stop operations in Isfahan station once again.
09/07/2009 JAPAN
Yukiyo Amano, Japanese, is the new director of the IAEA
He comes from the country that has experienced nuclear war and that is spearheading the peaceful use of atomic energy. A long diplomatic experience to his credit. The other competitor was the South African Abdul Samad Minty.
30/09/2008 IRAN - SYRIA - IAEA
Tehran and Damascus candidates for IAEA governing council
At the opening of the agency's meeting in Vienna, ElBaradei asserts that the military goals of Tehran's atomic program cannot be ruled out. Islamic states are preparing a motion to condemn Israel's nuclear capability.
17/10/2008 IRAN
Iran seeks seat on UN security council
The regime of the mullahs has no practical possibility of obtaining the necessary two thirds vote of the United Nations assembly, but it is counting on gaining prestige from participating.
17/05/2010 IRAN - TURKEY
Tehran accepts an agreement on enriched uranium with Turkey and Brazil
President Lula and Prime Minister Erdogan's proposal rejected by Tehran mediators a year ago. Israel accuses Iran of "manipulating" Turkey and Brazil. The agreement may reopen dialogue with the international community and avoid harsher sanctions on Iran
|
